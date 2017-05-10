Political heckler flees crash scene

(CNS): Police have confirmed that they are investigating a collision Tuesday night on Crew Road at the intersection with Ella Mae Gardens involving a motorcycle and two cars. The smash happened just after the motorbike rider had been heckling and hurling abuse at the premier during a political meeting at the PPM headquarters for Marco Archer, before speeding off and crashing.

An RCIPS spokesperson said that at around 8:45pm a report was made to 911 which dispatched police, fire and emergency services to the scene on Crewe Road. The motorbike and a black Cadillac had collided and the Cadillac then smashed into the rear of a parked Toyota Corolla. The motorcyclist was said to have fled on foot in the direction of Ella Mae Gardens before police arrived, leaving the motorbike at the scene.

The woman driving the Cadillac was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a release.

CNS understands that a heckler who shouted at Premier Alden McLaughlin while he was speaking at the political meeting for Archer, who is running in George Town Central, was the motorbike rider who crashed the bike just yards away.

The shouting and the screeching of the bike leaving at high-speed can be heard on the video footage (see below). The heckler’s comments are inaudible but some of those present at the meeting told CNS that the young man was using abusive language and attempting to cause trouble before revving up the bike and speeding away, only to crash almost immediately.

In a statement, the People’s Progressive Movement’s general secretary said the members were saddened by the incident and praying for the speedy recovery of the woman injured in the smash.

“We are particularly concerned about the reckless behaviour of a heckler who tried to disrupt our meeting and whose subsequent disregard for the traffic laws resulted in injuries to the motorist,” the party official stated. “We abhor this type of politically inspired behaviour. The Cayman Islands have always held free, fair and peaceful elections and the party does not condone misbehaviour in any form.”

The PPM said its candidates would continue to uphold and “espouse the best traditions of the Westminster parliamentary system as we seek re-election”.

The incident is under police investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

