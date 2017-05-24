Police round up more teenage burglary suspects
(CNS): Police have arrested two more teenage burglary suspects in connection with two separate recent break-ins in Bodden Town. A 17-year-old boy from West Bay was arrested yesterday in relation to a burglary at a residence on Will T Road in Bodden Town on 15 May, when alcohol and a small quantity of cash was taken, among other items. He has been charged with burglary and will be in court tomorrow, 25 May.
A second boy, also aged 17, who is from Bodden Town, was arrested in connection with a burglary on Nash Street that occurred earlier yesterday. He is now in police custody but has not been charged..
People say Caymanians cause the problems but that’s what happens when you give half of 3rd world citizens cayman status. You know things are bad when it’s easier to get status than a spear gun permit, that’s what cayman has come to.
