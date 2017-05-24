Police round up more teenage burglary suspects

(CNS): Police have arrested two more teenage burglary suspects in connection with two separate recent break-ins in Bodden Town. A 17-year-old boy from West Bay was arrested yesterday in relation to a burglary at a residence on Will T Road in Bodden Town on 15 May, when alcohol and a small quantity of cash was taken, among other items. He has been charged with burglary and will be in court tomorrow, 25 May.

A second boy, also aged 17, who is from Bodden Town, was arrested in connection with a burglary on Nash Street that occurred earlier yesterday. He is now in police custody but has not been charged..

