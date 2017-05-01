Police respond to over 200 weekend calls

(CNS): Police responded to 230 incidents between 6:00am Friday 28 April and 6:00am Monday 1 May. Officers executed nine arrest warrants and a total of 14 people were taken into custody, including an arrest for indecent assault on Grand Cayman. On Cayman Brac a man was arrested Friday night at 11:30pm for an incident that happened about 10:58pm at a location on Dilbert Avenue in which two males were reportedly stabbed and struck by a hammer.

The RCIPS said the suspect, who remains in custody, was arrested and the weapons allegedly used were recovered by the police.

The victims were taken to the Faith Hospital. One of the men was treated and released while the other was flown to Grand Cayman for further treatment.

On Grand Cayman on Friday 28 April police officers arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with two counts of indecent assault, which had been previously reported to the police. He was expected in court Monday but no other details were released.

In addition, a motorcyclist was arrested and nine other people prosecuted for traffic offences during an event on Sunday in the George Town Industrial Park area which attracted many motorcycle enthusiasts.

Category: Crime, Police