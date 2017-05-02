Police charge man in violent Brac assault

(CNS): A 49-year-old local man who was arrested by police following a violent attack on Cayman Brac on Saturday night has been charged with attempted murder and unlawful wounding. He appeared in court on Grand Cayman on Tuesday and was remanded in custody. Two people were injured during the assault at a location on Dilbert Avenue, when the victims were stabbed and struck with a hammer. One of them remains in hospital on Grand Cayman undergoing treatment while the second was discharged from the Brac’s Faith Hospital at the weekend.

Category: Crime, Police