Police charge East End suspect in vandalism case

(CNS): A 30-year-old man from East End was charged Monday with damage to property and causing harassment, alarm or distress in connection with an incident of vandalism on a police officer’s private car parked at his East End home. The act of vandalism happened within a day of the officer being the first on the scene at the horrific crash in East End last Tuesday in which three tourists and a local resident were killed.

The damage and threats to the officer brought strong condemnation from RCIPS management, and the commissioner had committed all resources necessary to find the culprit. The man who has been charged was scheduled to appear in court today, Tuesday 9 May.

The officer, who was on patrol that night, saw the Honda involved in the fatal smash passing him in the opposite direction. After he turned his vehicle around and set off in the direction of the speeding car, he arrived at the crash scene minutes after it happened. The police have stated on numerous occasions that the officer was not in a pursuit with the Honda.

Category: Local News