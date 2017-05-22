Police charge BT man over criminal damage

(CNS): As police continue their clampdown in Bodden Town after a crime spike in the district, which included a surge of burglaries and car thefts, a 48-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage and is expected to appear in court Monday. The police have been increasing patrols in the district in the face of the crime spree and arrested this man while on active patrol last week. Senior police are urging residents to be extra cautious and ensure that they do not leave doors and windows open or give opportunistic criminals any chance to take advantage.

