Poacher told court he acted out of hunger
(CNS): A West Bay man was sentenced Tuesday to 120 days in jail after admitting a number of marine offences, including taking more than 80 conch and one lobster out of season. Hank Ebanks said he was hungry and needed to pay his utility bills. He told the court that he knew it was against the law but he didn’t want to “go out and rob anyone” or break into homes and “take something that people worked hard for”, as he explained that he had been brought up taking food from the sea. Ebanks was given credit for his admissions but he committed some of the marine offences while on probation for other crimes, others while on bail, and it was not his first offence.
As she handed down the four-month term, Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn said that she had to give Ebanks a custodial sentence to deter him from breaking the law and to warn others contemplating similar crimes that poaching will not be tolerated. She said the conch that Ebanks took was not the largest haul to come before the court but it was a significant number and it was out of season She pointed out that 83 conch and the lobster went beyond his own personal consumption needs and that he was poaching for financial gain as well.
Gunn stressed the importance of the marine protection laws. She told Ebanks that taking marine life out of season has a significant detrimental impact on the environment. The laws were there, the magistrate stated, to protect the marine life for all Caymanians and to ensure the next generation can benefit from it. She told Ebanks she was sending him to jail to stress the disapproval society has for these types of offences and ensure he and others would think twice in future.
Yes, he acted out of a ” hunger ” for money. I’m betting he consistently has money for cigarettes and alcohol.
12
2
Watch a Columbian movie “El abrazo de la serpiente” (2015), (Embrace of the Serpent)(Oscar nominated). Comment on this article(case) after that.
0
0
When you have many, many people poaching for financial gain (whether they do not wish to work at an honest living or supporting drug addictions), the environment is going to suffer.
The marine life, despite laws and enforcement is dwindling and then there will be none. What then? This activity cannot be supported if there is to be a future for the marine environment. It is not infinite.
As far as people who state, at least they are not thieving, that is the most ridiculous mind set. If they poach, they do unlawful acts, in addition to poaching. It is fact.
8
2
Funny how one individual is being punished for taking food from the ocean that no body owns(Yes I know the law) but, a wealthy billionaire can destroy acres of natural enviornment without a consequence in the world.
What a time to be alive.
37
27
or kill a pedestrian or sexually abuse a chid “without a consequence in the world.”
5
0
It is a shame and a disgrace what the Cayman Islands has come to. Our ancestors survived off the sea with no one telling them how much counchs or lobsters uou can remove from the sea. This government has sold us out to the devil. These unscrupulous laws should be abolish. A child molester and a murderer gets lesser sentences, than a poacher? What’s going on here? Wake up people and let’s take back our country!!!
20
55
Ignorant ……
38
5
The sad part is the ignorant poster probably has a ton of ignorant offspring… Ignorance breeds ignorance.
12
1
Ignorant (to the power of 10)!
5
1
Which child molester or murderer got a 4 month sentence?
3
1
The difference between “then” and “now” is that our ancestors took conch/lobster in the quantities they needed for meals and didn’t take it just for the sake of taking it. They respected the value of these items.
Our ancestors had a conscience while many of those walking our shores today seem to have none. Therefore, laws are needed to protect marine life.
12
0
Guess he is in court because our laws are not being enforced.
This comment about laws now being enforced is one of the stupid comments candidates are making.
Everyday I meet someone whose work permit was denied or some emoyer who can’t get a work permit. Everyday I read of the courts being overwhelmed with criminal cases. Northward is full.
But our laws are not being enforced. What a stupid comment.
14
2
So what’s wrong with a fishing line? Hungry my ass
45
2
Not long enough.
25
2
Caymanians has been surviving from the ocean from ancient times,who the hell are these people to tell us what we can or can’t do with the ocean,keep it up,we soon turn into cannibals and start eating the foreigners.
14
61
3.43am maybe you were out poaching at this time of the morning. The fact that you have as many supporters as dissenters says it all – we are still a third world country with a third world mentality.
22
5
7:55 you are correct but failed to say that all we are allowing into our islands are 3rd World people like you and don’t venomously disagree, otherwise you would not be here.
I cannot understand why so many 1st World people like you choose to live in a 3rd world country with 3rd World mentality and have the gall to complain, criticise, degrade, lash out, and so on and so forth.
The joke is on you, anyone as superior as you should not want to breathe the same air as the inferior Caymanians and the inferior Cayman Island.
0
0
@3:43 am – and when you’ve depleted the natural supply of conch and lobster what are you going to eat? Or do you figure that there is an endless supply of conch and lobster in our waters?
Do you not see what we did to Sea Turtles? Get a clue.
15
0
all the turtles were fished out by 1800.
0
0
This article makes me want legal marinated conch.
10
1
This is so sad, our Bible tells us to teach a man to fish and he will be able to feed himself.
While I don’t encourage overfishing some provisions by law has to be made to assist those persons who finds themselves in similar situation, broke, hungry, unemployed, unemployable, inexperience or what ever road block life throw at them;
Let take a look at this situation as reported here,
1. Hank was unemployed, hungry and needed to pay his utility bill and like he said went to the sea to try to supply his needs from a place that no man can make claim of providing, but was put there by God himself for the benefit of all mankind.
2. Hank choose to take this route rather than troubling what belonged to someone else, a plus for him but a larger relief for the person/s that would have went home and found their home broken and Year of hard work and prized possession, disappeared without a trace, by this desperate man.
3. Hank is put in jail for 4 months at a cost of $23,333.00 (average of $70,000.00 per annum), I will assume there is a family left behind that will have to be supported by Social Service at a cost of $4000.00 (approx $1000.00 x 4 months). This cost do not include administration or other Court cost . Let’s assume these cost was $3000.00 this one incident cost us tax payer an approximate cost of $30,000.00 (now please think of the number of persons who found themselves is similar situation just over the last few years and the cost to US for a man trying to feed himself and make ends meet). This money could be better spent on trying to assist these persons during these hardships.
4. What we do know is that on Hank’s release from jail Hank’s chances of employment will decrease and without a job this cycle will continue and these cost will increase each time. Therefore the cow is starving to death on this side of the fence while the grass is growing on the other side.
Remember a ‘drowning man would grab at a straw’
This is election time and I would like to hear which elected member or want to be will address these issues and represent these people, who the majority are Caymanians who’s only work experience knowledge and life experience is living off the sea. What laws and protection will YOU put in place for our young men and women to give them HOPE? It seems right now they are darmed if they do and they darmed if they don’t.
Your job as a government is to provide and protect the weakest amoung us. When do we get Laws and Regulations that assist us Caymanians?
YOUNG PEOPLE /CAYMANIANS NEED HOPE!!!
28
34
“This is so sad, our Bible tells us to teach a man to fish and he will be able to feed himself.”
Whose Bible says that?
11
6
He could have gone fishing, no problem. Catch enough to eat and even to sell, no problem. Instead he chose to take conch and lobster which he knew was illegal. That is a problem. His poor choice is the problem.
47
2