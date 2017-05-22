PPM comes top in CNS reader poll

(CNS Election): With 1,966 responses so far, CNS readers believe the Progressives will be forming the next government, with over 52% saying they will be voting for a PPM candidate. Whule this is not a scientific poll, the reader survey has attracted the largest participation of any online straw polls this month. At 8am Monday, almost 51% of respondents said Alden McLaughlin would be premier again when the results are in and just under 49% said the PPM would have a majority, while another 4.5% believed the government would be a PPM led coalition.

