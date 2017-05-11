Plateless car stolen from hotel car park

(CNS) Police are asking the public to help them find yet another stolen car. A silver Honda Accord was stolen yesterday night or early this morning from the Marriott hotel car park on the West Bay Road. The owner parked the car at 7:00pm but when he returned to it at just past 1:00am, it was gone. The car has no plates as it was only imported yesterday but it is a 2002 model.

Anyone with information about the location of this vehicle is encouraged to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. For anonymous tips call the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police