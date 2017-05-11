Plateless car stolen from hotel car park
(CNS) Police are asking the public to help them find yet another stolen car. A silver Honda Accord was stolen yesterday night or early this morning from the Marriott hotel car park on the West Bay Road. The owner parked the car at 7:00pm but when he returned to it at just past 1:00am, it was gone. The car has no plates as it was only imported yesterday but it is a 2002 model.
Anyone with information about the location of this vehicle is encouraged to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. For anonymous tips call the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
No worries, I am sure it is not the thieves fault. The police were most likely chasing them and they had no other option but to steal the car without regard for anyone else safety or well being.
