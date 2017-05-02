Pirates Week slashed to 5-day event in GT

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ longest running and most well-known annual festival is being dramatically reduced for its 40th year anniversary in November. There will be no district heritage days during Pirates Week this year, which has been cut to a five-day event that will be concentrated in the capital. Officials told CNS that there will still be a float parade, landing, fireworks and other familiar events but the districts will be coming to George Town for one major heritage day at the end of the much shorter festival, where the district days around the islands have been keel hauled and pushed off the plank.

The Grand Cayman festival has for many years spanned an eleven or twelve day period, with preliminary events before the Friday night kick-off and the official landing of pirates during the first weekend, followed by heritage days across all six districts, culminating in the final weekend’s rum-fuelled pageantry and the pirate sentencing. But according to a press release, this will be crammed into a much smaller celebration as the festival, which started in 1977, marks is ruby anniversary.

In recent years, Pirates Week has come in for public criticism, as major private sector sponsors are digging up less and less gold coins, and some of the festivities have begun to look increasingly tired, attracting less participants and spectators. Arguments persist too about the image of a pirate celebration and some say attempts to water down the swashbuckling piracy have undermined its success as a tourist attraction.

Whatever the reasons, officials have not made clear why they have made such a dramatic cut to the length of the festivities or if this is a formula that will continue into the future. But organisers said that they were “not content to stand still and regurgitate the same winning formula”.

The office has confirmed that before the Grand Cayman event there will still be a three-day festival on Cayman Brac on 3-5 November, and following the Grand Cayman festival there will be a three-day event on Little Cayman the weekend of 17-20 November.

So what is now going to be a long weekend festival on Grand Cayman will begin on 9 November and end on 13 November, with what was described as a “mammoth heritage day”, where visitors will be able to “wander from West Bay to East End in just a few steps in the centre of George Town”.

The Pirates Week Office said work was underway on increased entertainment, competitions, pageantry and fun for all ages. Most of the familiar events will still take place but will be condensed into the five days. Always short of treasure, organisers said they were also launching a sponsorship initiative called ‘40 for 40’ to find forty private and public sector businesses that will each contribute CI$1,000 sponsorship to provide the backbone for the event.



