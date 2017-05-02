Pirates Week slashed to 5-day event in GT
(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ longest running and most well-known annual festival is being dramatically reduced for its 40th year anniversary in November. There will be no district heritage days during Pirates Week this year, which has been cut to a five-day event that will be concentrated in the capital. Officials told CNS that there will still be a float parade, landing, fireworks and other familiar events but the districts will be coming to George Town for one major heritage day at the end of the much shorter festival, where the district days around the islands have been keel hauled and pushed off the plank.
The Grand Cayman festival has for many years spanned an eleven or twelve day period, with preliminary events before the Friday night kick-off and the official landing of pirates during the first weekend, followed by heritage days across all six districts, culminating in the final weekend’s rum-fuelled pageantry and the pirate sentencing. But according to a press release, this will be crammed into a much smaller celebration as the festival, which started in 1977, marks is ruby anniversary.
In recent years, Pirates Week has come in for public criticism, as major private sector sponsors are digging up less and less gold coins, and some of the festivities have begun to look increasingly tired, attracting less participants and spectators. Arguments persist too about the image of a pirate celebration and some say attempts to water down the swashbuckling piracy have undermined its success as a tourist attraction.
Whatever the reasons, officials have not made clear why they have made such a dramatic cut to the length of the festivities or if this is a formula that will continue into the future. But organisers said that they were “not content to stand still and regurgitate the same winning formula”.
The office has confirmed that before the Grand Cayman event there will still be a three-day festival on Cayman Brac on 3-5 November, and following the Grand Cayman festival there will be a three-day event on Little Cayman the weekend of 17-20 November.
So what is now going to be a long weekend festival on Grand Cayman will begin on 9 November and end on 13 November, with what was described as a “mammoth heritage day”, where visitors will be able to “wander from West Bay to East End in just a few steps in the centre of George Town”.
The Pirates Week Office said work was underway on increased entertainment, competitions, pageantry and fun for all ages. Most of the familiar events will still take place but will be condensed into the five days. Always short of treasure, organisers said they were also launching a sponsorship initiative called ‘40 for 40’ to find forty private and public sector businesses that will each contribute CI$1,000 sponsorship to provide the backbone for the event.
Category: Local News
Such a shame!
OK, so they’re canceling Pirate Week/Heritage Days events on the Sister Islands. But they’ll have festivals on the Sister Islands before and after the events on Cayman. So what are the festivals on the Sister Islands for?
I am looking forward to this new format. It sounds more appealing.
But how will all the civil servants get their extra time off for their district’s heritage day? Is government just going to have an extra half-day shutdown for the centralized event?
all work and no play island???😉
Punniest story I’ve read in quite some time.
They didn’t slash Pirates week , Pirate week is all year long today . But I understand the reasons why there would be a shorter Pirates week and no more district day . The Pirate sector sponsors are not digging up enough gold coins . But how much of GOVERNMENT and Taxpayers money is going into Pirates week ? If the pirate sector is footing all the expenses then they might have a point in having it in the Capital .
I think that this is a shame that the Pirates committee would think of cutting out all the district days , that should not be done because having the district day is suppose to benifit the district and show their culture and heritage .
People don’t let the Pirates week Committee do that if Government and Taxpayers money is going into Pirates week .
Good news. Combining the highlights together in a shorter schedule will reinvigorate Pirates Week and minimise disruption to locals. One Heritage Day is plenty – we don’t have that much culture to share. Quality not quantity will be an improvement over what we’ve had.
I am a born Caymanian and attended and enjoyed the Pirate’s Week festival.
Here is my recommendations:
#1 – The Managers of this festival should exclude all these Districts events from Pirates Week. Have them on Batabano or some other event. But leave the Capital GEPRGE TOWN alone, the famous EAST END BURN FIRE and the CAYMAN BRAC EVENT! Thats it! Dont make it long and drawn out!
I notice sinced we spanned Pirates Week to include all the districts (pleasing traditionslist folk), we ended up watering down the event so to speak. Many in the districts end up withholding their floats and attractions from the Capital. This is my observation … I stand to be corrected 🙂
#2 – Get rid of MORDERN MUSIC … please, please, please! It does not represent Caribbean. And yes I love R&B and American songs, but they don’t fit the occasion. We use to have real live CALYSO AND SOCA BANDS. Artists like Sparrow who knew what they were doing! These old time Caribbean hits romanticised the entire event, and even the old and young enjoyed it.
#3 – Explore changing the name of the event to PIRATES & HERITAGE WEEK. I think this will solve the controversy over just the name PIRATES or HERITAGE (to please Christian traditionalist folk). This join the two names.
🙂
I can honestly say in my nine years on the island I have always gone to and enjoyed pirates week opening and closing , the cardboard boat race , the landing and fireworks . The addition of the night glow parade is something my children particularly enjoy. I can also say I have never been to any of the heritage days . Truth is , as with many things , places and events in Cayman I just don’t get the feeling we would be welcomed with the ‘ Cayman kind ‘ image myth that the tourism board likes to promote. Despite the fact of living here and contributing for nearly a decade and my children being born here I feel no more welcome on this island than I did on the day I stepped off the plane . There is still a them and us culture very much encouraged by politicians and the so called ‘ activists ‘ with their ridiculous facebook pages that means I have never really felt comfortable outside of the main tourist and expat areas . I am sure I am not the only one who feels this way and maybe this explains why the heritage days are not considered a success. I did have some friends visiting from overseas a couple of years ago who as we live near bodden town decided to go to the heritage day there . They stepped out of the car and were immediately approached by an individual who asked for a ‘ few dolla ‘ to make the journey to west bay for a job interview , when my friend said sorry but they didn’t have much cash on them the lady said you can drive me . When my friend said no she cussed them out , kissed her teeth and walked away . Having lived here for years im used to that crap ( kirks car park is always a good place for it ) but for my friends it will be there lasting impression of their one and only visit to bodden town . They didn’t bother staying for the heritage day .
I will be gone before pirates week this year but I hope everyone enjoys it both expat and local .
The bottom line is that PW isn’t pulling in the visitors any more. I didn’t make any checks last year but in 2015 my pre-PW internet search showed that the hotels were still having to offer room rate specials a week before it all kicked off. It may actually be that all the disruption has become counter-productive. Personally, I think it’s an over-rated pain the butt.
Pirates Week – a great week to go shopping in Miami.
Well that will prevent a couple shooting/stabbings at the district days… Although it could mean a very bloody 4 days in GT.
That actually sounds really cool! Back in the day, I went to all of the district days but slowly stopped making the trek to each. I hope this plan of doing it all in one day in one place works out for all.
But PLEASE don’t ever stop the festival!!!!
Praise Jesus.
