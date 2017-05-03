Passengers in fatal crash were in trunk
(CNS): The RCIPS has said that the man and child who survived the fatal collision in East End last night were sitting in the trunk of the Honda Accord when it crashed head on with a Kia Rio. The driver of the Honda and the three elderly visitors in the Kia were all killed in what police believe may be Cayman’s worst road fatality for 40 years. In a surprising revelation during a press briefing at the police headquarters Wednesday, Chief Inspector Frank Owens said that “early indications are that the two male passengers in the Honda vehicle were travelling in the open trunk”.
The 26-year-old local man and the 11-year-old child are both still in hospital. The man is in a serious condition and still unconscious but stable, while the boy is conscious and also stable, Owens confirmed. The 21-year-old Jamaican driver of the Honda, who was living and working in Grand Cayman, was killed at the scene.
The 72-year-old driver of the Kia, his 74-year-old wife and a 69-year-old female relative of the couple were all killed at the scene. All three were British nationals and the family arrived in Cayman on vacation on 28 April. It is understood that they were staying in East End. Police said they are trying to trace friends or other relatives of the visitors, who are believed to live on Grand Cayman, and have asked them to make contact with the RCIPS.
Owens also stated that the officer on patrol who was the first on the scene of the fatal collision was not chasing the Honda before it crashed.
The officer, who was alone in the police patrol car, was traveling towards East End when the Honda passed by at “excessive speed in the opposition direction towards Bodden Town”, Owens explained. This automatically triggering the on-board radar, so the officer pulled over and turned his car around and put on his blue lights. Although the Honda was out of sight, he headed in its direction but within a few moments he arrived at the scene of the fatal crash.
The police have also confirmed that there were a number of conch in the Honda. But Owens said that the patrol officer was unaware of the marine life and emphasized that the Honda driver was not being pursued for suspicion of poaching. The senior officer said he was not able to reveal the speed registered on the radar but he stated that it exceeded the 30mph limit in the area.
While it is still early in the investigation, Owens said CCTV footage from cameras in the area is being examined by officers working on the inquiry but they are also appealing for anyone who may have seen the actual crash. A police family liaison officer has been appointed and the relevant national consulates. The next of kin of those killed have all been contacted.
Almost 40 years ago to the day, four teenagers died on Cayman Brac when they were thrown from the back of a pickup truck on Friday, 13 May 1977. Three of the boys died at the scene and one on the way to Grand Cayman. A fifth boy who was in the back of the truck was badly injured but survived, and three people in the truck cabin also survived.
Wow! Just …WOW!
To be clear, just in case it is being miscontrued.
My point is and was nothing should be labled as the worst yesterday, 1977 or 1985. They’re all just one of the worst because regardless of the number , ANY and ALL loss of life is a tragedy. There’s no competition, comparison or debate ; at least for me that is . .
We as a country mourn the losses of those yesterday and remember the horrible travisties in past years.
In the end for families , friends, witnesses and survivors, it is the WORST feeling imaginable losing a loved one or loved ones . loved one or loved ones .
I would like to take a moment and state that I was pleased with the handling of the situation by all the first responders. It must be incredibly stressful having to deal with some of the things they must have seen and deal with. Good job and God bless.
Most of these comments are ridiculous. Emphasis should be placed on several things.
1- dont speed
2- if you do in fact think an officer is or may be coming after you…stop…do not speed up.
3- dont speed
4- not only is your life as the driver in danger , but the other persons in your car, anyone else on the road, pedestrians…etc are all subject to your stupidity.
25 years old before you can get your license should fix all this
Why is everyone arguing over what accident was worse. For heavens sake!!! Any fatality whether it’s one poor soul or 51 poor souls is a tragedy and devastation for the families. Every person needs to really stop and think before putting his foot down hard on that gas pedal. Youngsters think they are immortal! Why doesn’t anyone learn that speed kills! My condolences to the families of all concerned. May you rest in peace.
CCTV Images?! Who are RCIPS trying to fool?? This accident happened right at Gorling Bluff, where there are only a few homes and, I bet, no cameras. Sixteen years ago this month, Police chased the daughter of a friend of mine and caused her to crash and be killed. To date, they have never admitted that. As far as I know, RCIPS has removed high-speed car chases from their “rules of engagement” after the chase which ended in a crash near the Ritz Carlton and claimed two lives.
Hope the families of the victims will demand a full and transparent investigation and the truth!!
My belief, the officer saw the passengers sitting in the Honda’s trunk and gave chase. Because the driver knew he had illegal conch on board, he sped-up. I suspect the “speeding” suggestion came after the fact so as to cover-up the initial chase. Just my 2 cents!
If the police are chasing you pull over. Period.
4.35pm If you are racing at high speed knowing a police car wants you to stop that is your own decision and you are responsible for the consequences. As for the conch are you seggesting the officer’s radar incorporated an X ray facility that could see the contents of the speeding car?.
The only person who caused the girl to crash and die was her. You can’t put that blame on someone else, she chose not to stop.
Whether or not the police were pursuing the vehicle is irrelevant. The LAW says if you are ‘signaled by’ a police ifficer or see a police vehicle with the lights & / or siren on you MUST pull over and stop.
The full blame of this tragedy lies squarely with the 21 year old driver (who unfortunately is now quite dead as a result if his lawless actions) and also both of his ‘accomplices’ who should be held equally responsible for this tragedy IF it can be shown that they had all been jointly engaged in illegal activities together leading up to this tragedy.
My condolences to the family members and friends of all who lost their lives last night . My heart goes out to them all.
In regards to the statement made above by the writer of the article, may I suggest that proper research be done prior to publishing ?
I think it is fair to say that the accident of 1977 in the Brac and last night’s accident could be classed as ONE OF THE WORST accidents on Cayman’s roads. While I symapthize, on October 26th 1985 , my father (who was also in the car at the time ) lost his mother , father , Wife and 6 week old daughter in a fatal accident in the Spotts area ; a passenger of the other vehicle involved was also killed , making the total deaths for that accident 5!
I’m sure it is safe to assume that since then , nothing for my father has ever been the same . Can you put yourself in his shoes? Picture yourself in a car with both your parents , your wife and your 6 week old daughter ,innocently driving to show off their new baby to another family member after working a long 12+ hour shift, dozing off during the drive to then wake up in a hospital bed severely injured some weeks later not knowing what took place and having a doctor who’s eyes are filled with tears tell you , you were in a accident and your entire family was killed except for you ?
While I hate to label anything, if the accident involving my father and grand parents is/ was not considered the “worst” accident of Cayman’s road , it most certainly was the worst and most detrimental accident our family has ever experienced.
It’s unusual for a car to be driven down our roads with two people sitting inside the trunk, but then again, they were probably doing this because the deceased driver didn’t want them sitting inside the car with wet fishy clothes after catching conch.
That decision probably saved their lives as the trunk would have received less of an impact during the collision.
If not, instead of four persons being killed it could have been six.
I am not sure how there would have been less of an impact in the trunk. Did it keep going and come to a gradual stop when the front of the car had a very sudden stop when it collided with the other vehicle? They were probably thrown clear of the vehicles when they collided.
Are we really comparing which accident was worst right now? Madness
No. I think it’s to make matters historically correct.
Why can’t the officer reveal the speed they were travelling? Stop this madness. Tell the damn truth please!
what does that have to do with it. It was said that the officer turned around to follow the car and by the time he did, it had crashed into the other one.
For god’s sake calm down, busybody. What difference does it make to you except to satisfy your prurience?
Did the Honda Accord turn their headlights off at some point before the accident?
I can hardly believe this. It is unfathomable. I can only convey my thoughts to the families who have lost loved ones. I mean one second you are in the land of the living and then….not.
I have experienced the death of close ones and it is a horrible thing.
As a nation, can we donate to a cause to repatriate bodies or at least do something?
My child is about to take her drivers license test. I shutter at the thought of her being out on our roads driving and being exposed to this Jamaican style aggressive driving going on in the Cayman Islands. No – I have no wish to be politically correct to not offend anyone – it’s time to call the kettle by its name.
Condolences to the families.
THANK YOU!!!!! This writer is correct. So many Jamaican drivers have black-market licenses and upon arriving in Cayman are not tested properly and have absolutely no drivers education. CIG is responsible for not protecting the residence of Cayman by enforcing or implementing strict drivers testing and education to everyone, including Caymanians. Ultimately the government employees, MLAs, are responsible for our protection and safety.
You are correct. Most people don’t realize that it is possible for someone to come from Jamaica, and simply carry out what is called a Geneva Transfer. All they have to do is sit the written portion of the exam.
This should stop immediately!!! They should have to do both parts of. Granted, culture has nothing to do with the test’s.
Really? So we are back to this again? So the locals who drive recklessly could not have picked this up from tv, movies, or simply a desire to drive fast because of testosterone coursing through their veins?
Why is it that the Jamaicans get blamed for everything negative that happens in these islands? And not surprizingly the silence is deafening when one happens to be involved in something postive.
And this Geneva transfer for holders a Jamaican D/L is news to me. When did Jamaicans ever get a free pass! To the best of my knowledge they are required to take both tests. This has been the case for over 2 decades.
Speeding and a general lack of respect for rules and laws is an increasing problem here, and worldwide. So we can we stop pointing fingers at who has influenced who, and let’s work together as a community to curb the issues that cause this nation, that we all call home, so much pain.
I do apologize for straying from the topic at hand. The accident was truly tragic, and my condolences are extended to the families and friends of those whose lives were lost.
Actually 5:32. The writer is correct! It’s called a Geneva Transfer, as it falls under the Geneva Convention on Road Traffic. Jamaicans, Americans, Canadians, as well as others from some 180 countries have signed on to the agreement.
That’s a fact. Call the DVDL if you want to investigate for yourself.
Another fact, Jamaica has a terrible problem with road fatalities. In fact, if you are from there, or watch TV Jamaica, there is always news about it. Also, the Government of Jamaica has launched several campaigns to try and arrest this problem, not limited but including telling passengers to get out of the mini busses, if the driver is speeding.
When I left Jamaica, 15 years ago, it was a problem then! And as a matter of fact, only seems to have gotten worse, given the media accounts.
While I don’t like it when we are blamed for everything, I cannot run from the facts. We as Jamaicans complain about the mad driving in Jamaica, so what do we expect?!! People a fe come from a yard and not take dem ways wid dem???!!
Be real.
So none of our own Caymanians drive poorly, illegally, aggressively? Is that what you are saying? Just Jamaicans? Really? I know we don’t commit any of the crimes going on these days (it’s just Jamaicans, of course) but I didn’t realise we were also not guilty of any dangerous driving. We are truly a blessed people.
Funny how quick the blame shifted once it was announced the driver was Jamaican .
4.38pm Exactly, the police are not to blame if the driver is Jamaican. Just out of interest how many Jamaicans have been involved in fatal hit and run accidents lately?.
No, they rob and then canoe it out.
Some Caymanians do yes, drive like idiots. Like in every country, one would expect that the local population would be the majority in prison, dying on the roads etc. simply because mathematics would dictate that they are the largest group, so therefore they will more than be the majority in this kind of stuff.
When it comes to Jamaicans, let’s be real here, they have had more than their fair share of criminal activity. Given that there is only 10+ thousand of them.
Cayman style of driving, none of us are immune from this irresponsible conduct
“what may be the Cayman Islands’ worst road fatality for 40 years” (referencing 4 boys thrown from back of a truck in the Brac)
What about the accident in the 80s where 5 persons were killed? In one car, it was a man, his wife, their daughter-in-law, and baby granddaughter killed plus son horribly injured. One from other car also died.
Exactly – my thoughts as well! May they all RIP.
I think that was Sophia and her family in Spotts, including her newborn baby.
Sincerest condolences to the families affected by this recent accident. May the peace and comfort of God be known to ALL affected by this tragedy.
All because of some conch..
Did you read the article/?
Did you even read the story. It had nothing to do with conch.
Why didn’t it have anything to do with conch? The officer might not have known there was conch in the vehicle but the driver sure did. He ran from the police because he was carrying poached marine life. The season closed on May 1st. It’s not rocket science.
There was also a horrific accident in October of 1985 where a passenger in a car was killed and in the car that was hit, four other lives were taken. Anyone remember the Parsons family who died in that crash?
Yep! I posted a comment (not yet published) asking the same thing.
Thank you. I was just wondering if anyone remembered it was a shorter time than mentioned.
Yes 5 lives were lost that day 😥😥
Four from one family a man, his wife, his daughter in law and his granddaughter which was a 6 week old baby.
One man from the other vehicle that crashed into them on Spotts straight. Very Tragic and still affects a lot of people to this very day
Yes, there were a couple of multi-fatality accidents in the early to mid-80s. I think the Parsons family accident was on Frank Sound Road. But there was another one in Spotts involving a Mini in a head-on collision. I think 4 or 5 died in that accident.
Parsons family tragedy was at Spotts just above the dock and the mini which killed 4 – 5 Jamaicans were down in Prospect just before you reach the East – West arterial round-about – which wasn’t there at the time.
And that terrible accident prompted government of the day to straighten the road from its bad curvature. I remember all too well. First thing I thought of on hearing this fatality of 4.
RIP.
