Panton departs after creating six protected areas

(CNS): The outgoing environment minister has left Cayman with an historic parting gift following his four years in office. Just before the country went to the polls last week, Wayne Panton managed to get his Cabinet colleagues to sanction five important natural habitats on Grand Cayman, including Barkers and the central mangroves, and Booby Pond on Little Cayman. “This is a good result for the country,” Panton told CNS, speaking about the conservation areas against the backdrop of the disappointing election result for him and the horsetrading over a new government.

The new protected areas are: Booby Pond on Little Cayman, Barkers and Vidal Cay in West Bay, the Central Mangrove Wetlands, the Crown Cays off West Bay, Lower Valley Forest, and the Cays in the Little Sound, including Booby Cay.

Panton said that he was “extremely pleased” that the application of the National Conservation Law, which he steered through the Legislative Assembly during his first year in office, had worked to provide a very transparent process of scientific research, public consultation, assessment and eventual recommendations by the National Conservation Council to formally protect some very important areas in Cayman from the bulldozer.

“This government took the steps to protect and preserve these lands in their natural state for people of the country to enjoy,” he said. “It is also important that we protect certain feeder habitats that will enhance the tourism product.”

Although most of the land being preserved already belongs to government in Barkers and the Lower Valley Forest, some is held by private landowners who have agreed to sell to see it protected. Panton confirmed that the $6 million budgeted by his former colleague, Marco Archer, the outgoing finance minister who also lost his seat, would be used to buy the land from these willing sellers. That part will be handled by Lands and Survey, which will go through a valuation process to agree a fair market price.

The next step is to begin managing the areas, according to Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie. She explained that each protected area will be managed in different ways, depending on the reasons for the lands preservation.

Barkers will be designed to allow full public access, as the decision to protect it is to give the people access in perpetuity to the beach and shoreline in its full natural state. Other areas are being conserved to ensure feeder eco-systems that will in turn protect certain habitats and species, such as the mangrove wetlands, so access infrastructure will be very limited. Places like Lower Valley Forest will fall somewhere in between.

Ebanks-Petrie explained that the goal of the conservation areas was dual purpose: to maintain the country’s different samples of habitat for people to enjoy and to help preserve the environment —the marine environment in the case of the mangroves and land habitat in others, such as the cays for bird populations and other flora and fauna in the forest.

The conservation of these first six areas increases the overall land under any form of protection in Cayman from 7.7% to 10.3%. Before the National Conservation Law, only the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and the environmental zone offered any land preservation. She described the Cabinet approval for these protected lands as historic, as it was the first time the law was used to protect the islands’ dwindling natural resources.

Ebanks-Petrie is hopeful that the remaining areas that have been identified by the NCC but not accepted by Cabinet can, with further analysis, be reassessed and eventually sanctioned as well.

However, with the departure of Panton, the first environment minister with a genuine appreciation of the importance of properly managing and truly protecting the land and marine environment, the country’s natural resources could be in more jeopardy.

While the PPM was committed to supporting this environment minister in his endeavours, it was because he fought for and articulated the need to protect the natural resources, even in the face of opposition within the party.

As McLaughlin reorganises the front bench ahead of the Swearing In ceremony on Wednesday, the new minister will need to have the same commitment and tenacity to facilitate more protection of Cayman’s land and much-needed enhancement of its marine parks.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature