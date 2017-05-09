Owner desperate to find stolen car

(CNS): A woman whose car was stolen from the green area between the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and Peninsula Avenue near the Kimpton roundabout during or after the Batabano festival on Saturday is asking anyone who may have seen it to get in touch. She reported the 2012 Honda Fit (licence #161 702) missing to the police Sunday after finding it gone, but she told CNS Monday that she was desperate to enlist the help of the public as soon as possible to get her car back.

The owner parked the car at about 1:20pm. It’s a 10th year anniversary edition with insignia on the back. Only one hub cap has the ‘H’ Honda logo on it and one of the tyres. She said there is a small noticeable dent and white scuff marks on the middle of driver side door and she is urging anyone who finds it or may know where it is to give her a call on 323-9160.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News