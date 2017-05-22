Our first OMOV brings some easy and tough battles

101 writes: This year’s general election has many veterans but also a lot of newcomers encouraged by the new OMOV system. But based on the match-ups in the current constituencies, unfortunately too many of these political competitions are just about decided but for the formal vote on Wednesday. If you have followed the campaigns and various debates, there are some clear likely winners and several interesting battles to observe.

