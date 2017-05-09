Notice out for cruise port contractors

(CNS): Two weeks before Cayman goes to the polls, the tourism ministry has issued a request for relevant contractors to pre-qualify for the cruise berthing project. No press release or comment has been issued by the current government about the completion of the KPMG report on the financing model or how it would work for the proposed redesign. Nevertheless, a notice has been published in the local print media asking for companies interested in designing, building and financing the project to apply for pre-qualification before the end of June.

The notice states that “the project functional requirements” include the construction of two piers for four berths, land reclamation to adjoin the existing cruise and cargo area, the construction of a cruise terminal and commercial buildings, the expansion of the cargo port with quays and a roll-on, roll-off jetty, as well as pavement for the two ports and a parking lot.

Detailed documents will be available on Monday, 15 May, the notice states, and companies must submit all of their relevant documents and information by noon on 30 June.

However, there are clearly no guarantees that this project will even be government policy on that date.

The public notice in the classified section of the newspaper comes ahead of any indication from the tourism ministry about what consultants KMPG concluded regarding the potential financing model for the project, or how much it would cost and the extent of the liability to the public purse. It is not clear what impact the re-design for the proposed project to push the piers into deeper water, allegedly to minimise reef damage, will have on other aspects of the marine environment and whether that has been confirmed as the new model. There is also no indication if a new environmental impact assessment will be conducted.

The port has remained a controversial topic in the community and has featured heavily on the campaign trail, with many candidates picking up on the public discontent over the plan, declining to support it. While some still believe a cruise port may be necessary, not all of those are convinced that the centre of George Town Harbour is the best location and others are not convinced it’s needed at all. The threat to Seven Mile Beach also remains high on the list of concerns.

When government embarked on a public consultation for this project earlier in this administration, those who took part were three to one against and the support was dominated by the owners of Kirk Freeport, their staff and other downtown merchants. Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has, however, denied that his push and enthusiasm for the project has anything to do with his family connections.

There has been continued and widespread opposition to the project with several well attended demonstrations. The opposition to the berthing facilities comes from those with environmental concerns but there are many others who also question the development of cruise piers because of the cost and the lack of benefits likely to follow through for most locals.

CNS has contacted the tourism ministry for comment and more details. Check back this week for further stories about the latest step in the controversial project.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: development, Local News