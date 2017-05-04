Newly created top CS job goes to local

(CNS): As government continues to overhaul the civil service, cut costs and improve efficiency, officials have announced the creation of another top-level job. The new Cabinet Office post is the chief internal communication officer for government, which was described as being “wide-ranging”, though officials have not outlined the specifics of the job. Aubrey Bodden, a Caymanian who has been rising quickly in recent years through the government ranks, has been appointed to the new senior post. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said she was “eminently qualified” for the role, which he said would be important to the ongoing civil service changes.

“The chief internal communication officer is pivotal for advancing several of the key objectives of the 5-Year Strategic Plan for the Civil Service,” Manderson said.

In a press release about the appointment, officials said the job would “have a huge impact on how civil servants are engaged to deliver on government’s and departmental priorities. Embedding a new internal communications framework and strategy is also part of a broader move to increase communications capabilities in the public sector.”

Bodden is a graduate of John Gray High School and went to the United World College before attending Cornell University, for her degree. Since joining the civil service, she has completed a Masters in Public Policy and Management at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

She has worked in Gender Affairs and Freedom of Information and was the policy analyst in the Cabinet Office before taking up the new post, where she will reported directly to Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, who said he was confident she will excel. “This is an outstanding achievement for both her and the civil service,” he added.

Bodden said she was excited about the opportunity to engage with civil servants and support organisational change.

“With the launch of the 5-Year Strategic Plan we hope to connect and reconnect people to our purpose and vision, promote collaboration, and ensure all civil servants have the information they need to know what is expected of them and perform at exceptional levels,” she stated in the government release.

“My experience implementing the Freedom of Information Law – including supporting information managers and other public servants across almost 100 different public authorities in complying with the new framework for access to information – demonstrated the importance of communication and engagement to ensure everyone understood what was required of them and had the information and tools to meet those expectations,” she added.

Bodden said the immediate goal is to better understand where the public service is presently and to ensure it can respond to staff needs.

Category: Local News