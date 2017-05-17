Mystery boat washes up in Bodden Town
(CNS): The police are asking the public to help them with an investigation into the origins of a mystery vessel that washed ashore in Bodden Town early this morning. At around 6:00am Wednesday, the Joint Marine Unit responded to a report that an empty boat with no engines had washed ashore on the beach near Manse Road. Police said the vessel appears to be from Costa Rica and could have been adrift for weeks.
It was removed from the beach by marine officers, helped by the NRA, and taken to the Marine Base, where inquiries are continuing. Anyone with further information is asked to call the JMU at 649-7710.
Category: Local News, Police
It is amazing that the JMU can think that this boat drifted empty from Costa Rica, against the prevailing ocean and surface currents, magically navigated our notoriously dangerous perimeter reefs, and randomly backed itself stern first to allow convenient and stable stern cargo access. If this is the cognitive mind-trust we are counting on to keep us safe, it is little wonder there is so much lawlessness. I would suggest this was likely a disposable towed cargo craft, handed off to local delivery agent in Bodden Town and that someone, progressively more dangerous, up the supply chain will be along shortly to collect their valuable property.
17
2
I think you’re onto something…
9
1
No, I think you speculating reveals your cognitive intelligence. It would be highly unprofessional for the JMU to not follow the facts. If you’ve read the article, they are “investigating” … that means looking for FACTS.
Speculations cant help :))
0
0
Manse Road Beach is of course very secluded, low traffic, and poorly lit area behind a protected fringe reef, and concealed from view for the most part. Someone towed this there deliberately and off-loaded the cargo into at least one vehicle. Perhaps the stolen BT cars should be checked for cocaine residue, and the handful of area residents questioned about any off-schedule urgent vehicle traffic and/or midnight commotion, or as it’s known elsewhere, “police work”.
0
0
A stolen Black Chevy Equinox and a Jeep would certainly come in handy if one were moving cargo in the sand up to Manse Rd. You would think it would leave fresh sand from that beach in the carpets of the recovered vehicles, and possibly some drug residue under the rear seats. Unless they were recovered “freshly vacuumed” on Daffodil and Corrella…wouldn’t that be esp odd for car thieves to vacuum stolen cars?
0
0
See the flag on the stabut side
0
0
What the hell is a “stabut”? You’re probably looking for “starboard”.
0
0
Starboard side
0
0