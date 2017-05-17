Mystery boat washes up in Bodden Town

(CNS): The police are asking the public to help them with an investigation into the origins of a mystery vessel that washed ashore in Bodden Town early this morning. At around 6:00am Wednesday, the Joint Marine Unit responded to a report that an empty boat with no engines had washed ashore on the beach near Manse Road. Police said the vessel appears to be from Costa Rica and could have been adrift for weeks.

It was removed from the beach by marine officers, helped by the NRA, and taken to the Marine Base, where inquiries are continuing. Anyone with further information is asked to call the JMU at 649-7710.

Category: Local News, Police