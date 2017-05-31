More officials arrested in immigration corruption case

(CNS): Two more public officials have been arrested in connection with the ongoing corruption investigation into the immigration department. A statement released by the Anti-Corruption Commission Wednesday said that this morning its own investigators along with RCIPS officers picked up a man from the Bodden Town area and woman from Spotts Newlands, both aged 42, who are now being questioned at the Prisoner Detention Centre in Fairbanks. They join another seven people who were arrested in January as part of the as yet undisclosed probe into bribery and corruption at one of government’s most critical departments.

The latest two suspects were arrested under the Anti-Corruption Law (2014 Revision) for bribery of public officials, contrary to s.10; fraud on the covernment, contrary to s.11; and breach of trust, contrary to s.13.

Officials said the other seven remain on bail as the investigation continues. No one has been charged in this ongoing inquiry and no details about the individuals or the accusations have ever been released.

