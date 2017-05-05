More legal action as PR remains stalled

(CNS): A local law firm representing a number of applicants waiting on their permanent residency applications has filed at least one more case in the courts as the situation remains stalled. In correspondence with applicants, some of whom have been waiting for more than three years, the lawyers have questioned the commitment by government to deal with the mountain of stalled applications. But Premier Alden McLaughlin told CNS there is no hidden agenda regarding the challenging situation and government is very keen to get the process moving.

McLaughlin said that officials are now seeking updates from people who want to submit new information which may help to boost their claims, and that there was no reason at all for his administration not to press ahead with the applications now that the point system questions had been addressed.

The PR applications were stalled by a legal decision by the chief justice that the point system was unfair, but it took government nearly two years to make a simple revision to it.

However, in an email update on the issue, which CNS has seen, Nick Joseph, a partner with HSM Chambers, one of the firms representing some applicants that have taken their cases to court and others who are still patiently waiting, raised concern about the continued delay. Revealing that another judicial review has been filed because one applicant despaired of waiting so long, he said that as far as the firm was aware, no requests had been made for updated information and nothing seems to be happening to re-start the process, as claimed by government officials in March.

Government sent out a press release on 27 March indicating that it was finalising a plan to enable it to begin re-hearing applications. But in his email, Joseph stated that “despite the passage of significant time, there are no indications of applications being considered at present, or even imminently”.

He made it clear that their issue was not with the volunteers and civil servants on the boards, who have engaged with the firm, but they have not been able to give any reassurances about when things may begin moving again, and attempts by the firm to get information from higher up have failed.

As time passes, the legal challenges will mount and they are unlikely to be just about the delay. Joseph pointed to the block on career development, problems for employers, uncertainty for the families involved and the constant six monthly updates to remain in Cayman, requiring what he said were unreasonable, repetitive, costly police records and blood-work. In addition, some permit holders waiting on their applications have children approaching their 18th birthday, and will therefore need to request that their cases are expedited.

They said that children born in the Cayman Islands who have remained here beyond their tenth birthday “should be the immediate subject of an application for registration as a British Overseas Territories Citizen” because “the fact that neither parent has permanent residence or British Overseas Territories Citizenship is not, in our opinion, relevant.”

He also raised the issue that any child born in the Cayman Islands more than a year after their parents’ application for permanent residence was filed may have been improperly denied a right to a BOT Cayman Islands passport, as he listed numerous issues that continue to mount as a result of the delays.

CNS has contacted immigration and senior government officials and we are awaiting a response.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News, Policy, Politics