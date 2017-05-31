Ministers selected but portfolios not set

(CNS): The new Cabinet ministers have now been selected but details of the ministries and their portfolio of subjects has yet to be confirmed. At Wednesday’s Swearing In Ceremony, Progressives Leader Alden McLaughlin will once again be sworn as premier, while CDP Leader McKeeva Bush will be taking up the neutral role as speaker of the House. Other PPM members in the new government will be Moses Kirkconnell returning as deputy premier and former speaker Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, as well as Roy McTaggart and Joey Hew, who will both be joining the front bench for the first time.

There will also be two Independent ministers; Tara Rivers retains her seat in Cabinet along with newcomer Dwayne Seymour. Bernie Bush from the CDP will become deputy speaker.

Barbara Connolly and David Wight from the Progressives will be joined on the backbench by Austin Harris, the third Independent candidate in the new government, and Capt Eugene Ebanks from the CDP. All four are expected to serve as councillors in support of Cabinet ministers.

It is understood that there will be some realignment of Cabinet ministries in the new line-up, and McLaughlin said those details would be revealed after the Swearing In Ceremony.

As he revealed his Cabinet in the new Government of National Unity on Tuesday following the six days of twists and turns and double-crossing, McLaughlin said he was exhausted. Speaking on Cayman 27 news, he said this government had as good a chance as any other of staying the course and achieve what is in the best interests of the country over the next four years.

Meanwhile, CNS has received no news from the Independent opposition candidates as to who will be their frontbench leader, but we can confirm that Kenneth Bryan will be sitting on the opposition benches after his offer to the PPM-led administration was reportedly rejected.

It is understood that Chris Saunders will also be sitting in opposition, along with Arden McLean, who is likely to be opposition leader, Ezzard Miller, Tony Eden and Alva Suckoo.

