McTaggart spells out independents’ dilema

(CNS Election): Roy McTaggart has spelt out the problem that independent candidates are likely to face if they are elected to office following the 24 May General Election. The George Town East candidate, who is running on the PPM ticket after joining the party in 2015, was elected to office as an independent in 2013 having given up a successful career in the private sector to play a part in governing the country. But he learned quickly that despite having won the second largest vote in the capital, he still had no political clout.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics