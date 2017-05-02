Local suspect arrested in GT bar shooting

(CNS): Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside the Bananas bar and night club in the centre of George Town last week and is currently in custody. In what is believed to be a gang-related attack in the early hours of last Thursday morning, two gunmen opened fire, wounding a West Bay couple outside the bar in the Dolphin Centre on Eastern Avenue at around 3:30am.

The shooters, who were said to be dressed all in black, fired several shots, hitting the 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, as well as several cars in the area, before making off in the direction of Rock Hole Road. The victims have since been treated for their injuries and released from hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Anyone with any information or who was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the Major Incident Room on the following numbers: 649-3057 or 936 1161.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

