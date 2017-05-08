Little Cayman threatened by road proposal

(CNS): In the absence of a comprehensive plan for the island’s future and no details of why it is required, the National Conservation Council has told the planning ministry that it will need to do an environmental impact assessment before it attempts to gazette a new road on Little Cayman. Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie re-iterated concerns to the NCC about how arbitrary road proposals are becoming and warned that opening up this pristine primary habitat poses a development threat on the island where residents are already concerned about over development.

The proposal has come from the Ministry of Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (PLAHI) but Ebanks-Petrie explained that District Administration is responsible for the roads on the Sister Islands.

As she went through her department’s screening advice at an NCC meeting last week, the DoE director said the proposal was to gazette a 30-ft wide, half-mile long public road as an extension to an already gazetted road in an area called Spine Road with a turning circle or hammerhead at the terminus. PLAHI said it was to provide access to landlocked parcels.

But Ebanks-Petrie said that there was no strategic environmental assessment (SEA) to support the proposal or outline its the potential effects. She questioned whether it was the least environmentally damaging alternative for meeting the stated purpose even if the purpose proved to be justified. In the absence of a formal development plan or strategy, she said “the arbitrary selection of a road” without strategic considerations was not an approach supported by the DoE.



An EIA would be needed to determine what development was intended, Ebanks-Petrie said, noting the cumulative effects of incremental development after gazettal, the magnitude of change, national implications and the dangers posed by irreversible development.

“The proposed roadway will traverse areas of high ecological and biodiversity value within the central dry shrubland habitat which supports numerous critically endangered… Sister Islands endemic plant species,” Ebanks-Petrie told the NCC, adding that it also bisects seasonally flooded mangrove shrubland which will be adversely affected by the presence of the road.

The director said the “need for a public east-west interior road along this route does not appear to have been objectively evaluated nor adequately demonstrated” and “no rationale” was provided for the proposal, which would open over 200 acres of pristine primary habitat to potential development.

“The DoE does not support a decision to gazette a major road corridor in the absence of a long-term development strategy for Little Cayman or an EIA for the proposed road,” Ebanks-Petrie stated. “Gazetting of this major road without proper development control mechanisms is certain to transform land use on either side of the corridor leading to wider reaching development impacts affecting the character of the island.”

She urged the council to consider the very strong views regarding the long-term development vision for Little Cayman by most residents who want the island to remain predominantly undeveloped with low-density residential and boutique tourism. The members voted unanimously to require that an EIA is undertaken before any consideration is giving to gazetting the proposed road.

Category: Local News