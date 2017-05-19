Leaders are no-shows at TV debate

(CNS Election): What was expected to be a national TV debate between Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush and Premier Alden McLaughlin failed to materialise Thursday after Bush pulled out, and as a result the premier following suit. Although the Cayman Democratic Party advertised the appearance of their leader supported by Jonathan Piercy in the final of the national debates, Bush changed his mind Monday and could not be persuaded to face off with the PPM leader, who was expected to be supported by Moses Kirkconnell.

Read more on the CNS Election Section

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics