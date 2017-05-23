Killer and first victims named in Manchester terror attack

(CNS): British born Salman Abedi (22) has been confirmed by the chief constable of Greater Manchester Police as the suicide bomber who blew himself up outside a pop concert in the city last night, killing 22 people and wounding at least 59 others. As world leaders reacted to the terrorist attack, Cayman’s premier and the governor released statements here, as flags flew at half mast. Manchester police have named Georgina Callander (18), Saffie Rose Roussos (8) and John Atkinson (26) as three of the victims killed in the worst terrorist attack in the UK for a more than a decade.

The suicide bomber, said to be from the city of Manchester, also died in the explosion. He was the second youngest of four children, whose parents are Libyan refugees who went to the UK to escape the Gaddafi regime. The UK authorities have confirmed that the terrorist group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack and intelligence organisations are working on finding who assisted Abedi to carry out the attack.

“It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the senseless terrorist attack on concert-goers in Manchester, England, on Monday night,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said, as he spoke about the frantic search parents and guardians had looking for their children who had gone to the Ariana Grande concert. “Flags in the Cayman Islands were ordered to be flown at half-mast on Tuesday. Our prayers, thoughts and sympathy go out to the people of Manchester and England as they pull together in the aftermath of this act of terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Governor Helen Kilpatrick said, “We were all shocked and saddened to learn of the terrible events that took place in Manchester last night. As the prime minister has stated, all acts of terrorism are cowardly attacks on innocent people. This attack deliberately targeted children and young people and is therefore particularly despicable; its intention was to sow fear but it will not succeed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.”

Officials said flags will remain at half mast until further notice.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, UK, World News