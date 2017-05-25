Independents secure 9 seats, government uncertain

(CNS Elections): With independents securing three major PPM ministers’ scalps and the CDP failing to secure any seats outside of West Bay, the final results have left Cayman facing significant uncertainty over who will lead the next government. The results were all in well before midnight, but the question of who will lead the next government and who will be sitting in Cabinet is completely up in the air.

