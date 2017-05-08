Imports undermining local lionfish attack

(CNS): A local non-profit organisation that has been helping in the fight to remove lionfish from Cayman’s reefs over the last six years is urging the National Conservation Council to recommend a ban on restaurants importing the meat because, they say, it is counter productive. Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) has hosted twenty-two lionfish-catching tournaments, in which thousands of the prolific invasive fish have been culled.

This has helped create a demand for the fish in restaurants, but now some have taken to bringing in the fish from elsewhere, depressing the price.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary, who is a member of CULL, said the organisation has worked to create awareness of the lionfish invasion, encourage responsible culling practices and dispel misconceptions. He is now asking that Cayman, like other countries plagued by the extremely destructive fish, prohibit the import because this will hinder rather than help the local fight.

“The importation of lionfish is counterproductive to the goal of removing them from Cayman’s own reefs,” Avary stated in a letter to the NCC. “When restaurants import lionfish from other jurisdictions, it artificially depresses the market price… Right now, restaurants pay anywhere from $4-$6 per pound for locally culled fish.”

CULL believes that if the Cayman Islands enacts an import ban, the market price for locally caught lionfish would rise. Avary said that with an increase in the price, more divers and snorkellers would be encouraged to undertake the risks inherent in hunting these invasive pests. The major goal of CULL is a commitment to “eat them to beat them”.

Local marine conservation experts have been behind the goal to create the demand to east the fish. The Department of Environment has said on a number of occasions that overfishing works. Local reef fish have been significantly diminished over the years from fishing and so the aim has been to do the same with the lionfish.

Avary said that importation bans have been successfully enacted in the United States and other countries to tackle the invasion and help protect their reefs. Cayman now needs a similar ban, otherwise the battle to keep the numbers down to protect the diversity of local marine could be lost.

