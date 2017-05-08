Imports undermining local lionfish attack
(CNS): A local non-profit organisation that has been helping in the fight to remove lionfish from Cayman’s reefs over the last six years is urging the National Conservation Council to recommend a ban on restaurants importing the meat because, they say, it is counter productive. Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) has hosted twenty-two lionfish-catching tournaments, in which thousands of the prolific invasive fish have been culled.
This has helped create a demand for the fish in restaurants, but now some have taken to bringing in the fish from elsewhere, depressing the price.
Cayman 27’s Joe Avary, who is a member of CULL, said the organisation has worked to create awareness of the lionfish invasion, encourage responsible culling practices and dispel misconceptions. He is now asking that Cayman, like other countries plagued by the extremely destructive fish, prohibit the import because this will hinder rather than help the local fight.
“The importation of lionfish is counterproductive to the goal of removing them from Cayman’s own reefs,” Avary stated in a letter to the NCC. “When restaurants import lionfish from other jurisdictions, it artificially depresses the market price… Right now, restaurants pay anywhere from $4-$6 per pound for locally culled fish.”
CULL believes that if the Cayman Islands enacts an import ban, the market price for locally caught lionfish would rise. Avary said that with an increase in the price, more divers and snorkellers would be encouraged to undertake the risks inherent in hunting these invasive pests. The major goal of CULL is a commitment to “eat them to beat them”.
Local marine conservation experts have been behind the goal to create the demand to east the fish. The Department of Environment has said on a number of occasions that overfishing works. Local reef fish have been significantly diminished over the years from fishing and so the aim has been to do the same with the lionfish.
Avary said that importation bans have been successfully enacted in the United States and other countries to tackle the invasion and help protect their reefs. Cayman now needs a similar ban, otherwise the battle to keep the numbers down to protect the diversity of local marine could be lost.
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
i hear they good..but cant get across the fact of eating a poisonous fish?😆
Oh the humanity! Restaurants seek only the lowest price for the maximum markup. Turning $2 in ingredients into a $15 meal is the goal. If they have the alternative to pay $4-$6 for the same ingredients, which would you think they would choose? Import restrictions are the only solution to “eat them to beat them!”
At some point, there must be the willingness to assist in a worthwhile effort to eradicate or at least significantly reduce the population of these invaders. Otherwise, the viability of the local fisheries will continue to be severely impacted. This will increase the need to import foodstuffs and further damage the local economy, on which many depend for making a living at fishing. Penny wise or pound foolish – which is it to be?
No need for a ban, simply raise the duty that must be paid to import this type of fish. Say 35% should do the trick. Then if/when the local supply dies out the duty can be simply dropped back in line with regular costs.
Local restaurants are already playing a big voluntary role in convincing reluctant diners of the palatability of lionfish. They are on the front lines of raising awareness to the invasive species with visitors. Forcing them to fillet 50 x 2 inch “goldfish” is not going to have the correct commercial or social effect. We are better off de-barbing and grinding our little ones into fish meal and giving it to chickens/pig farm, or back to the groupers and natural predators.
How about the DoE issues the culling certification cards and spears to the people who sat through their training seminar 6+ years ago!!! I want to help but I’m not putting my self at risk of injury trying to catch them with BUTTERFLY NETS as was suggested. I know many people who are in the same situation! It seems to me that only a select few dive masters are currently trusted with spears for some unknown reason. The problem with this is, the dive masters only clean up the dive sites they visit, so the rest of the reef is infested with lionfish!
