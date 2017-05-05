HRC warns bullies could breach constitution

(CNS): Under the Cayman Islands’ Constitution a number of rights may be breached in situations involving bullying, the Human Rights Commission warned Thursday in a statement to mark Anti-Bullying Day. The commission identified bullying as one of the key issues it wants to address this year, saying, “There is a misconception that bullying is ‘just a part of growing up’. It is not and it never was.”

Officials from the HRC said that bullying can breach several sections of the Bill of Rights, including section 3 – dealing with Torture and Inhuman Treatment; section 9 – dealing with Private and Family Life; section 16 – dealing with Non-discrimination; section 17 – dealing specifically with the Protection of Children; and section 20 – dealing with Education.

Bullying can involve physical violence, verbal abuse and cyber-bullying through email, messaging or social media.

“These non-physical bullying behaviours can often have an even more harrowing impact. With the advent of cyber-bullying a victim can be taunted constantly; in their own home, at weekends, when away on holiday. The constant bombardment of victims without respite can be particularly demoralising and for many of its victims it is not something that they can just shrug off or ignore – it can become utterly devastating,” the commission said.

Studies by Yale University have found that victims of bullying are between two and nine times as likely to report suicidal thoughts and a 2008 UK study found that nearly half of suicides among 10 – 14 year olds were due to bullying. Experts say bullying causes loneliness, depression and anxiety and can have an impact on academic performance, increased school dropout and lasting consequences for children.

“Bullying directly undermines the fundamental idea that all human beings share an inherent dignity. Children’s prejudices and ideas of what is acceptable behaviour invariably reflect those of the rest of society, and for that reason bullying is not just a children’s issue but one for all of us,” the HRC said in its message. “Turning a blind eye to the culture of cruelty that bullying seeks to perpetuate lends support to the belief that some sorts of abuse or discrimination are permissible.”

The focus of bullying is often on children, but it can take place in other environments, including the workplace, and adults can be victims.

To mark the UN Anti-Bullying Day the Commission has prepared a resource packet for parents, teachers and students that discusses what bullying is, what the potential consequences are, and provides suggested strategies on how to tackle it.

The information is available on the HRC website or a printed version can be requested by emailing [email protected] or calling 244-3685.

