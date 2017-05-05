HRC warns bullies could breach constitution
(CNS): Under the Cayman Islands’ Constitution a number of rights may be breached in situations involving bullying, the Human Rights Commission warned Thursday in a statement to mark Anti-Bullying Day. The commission identified bullying as one of the key issues it wants to address this year, saying, “There is a misconception that bullying is ‘just a part of growing up’. It is not and it never was.”
Officials from the HRC said that bullying can breach several sections of the Bill of Rights, including section 3 – dealing with Torture and Inhuman Treatment; section 9 – dealing with Private and Family Life; section 16 – dealing with Non-discrimination; section 17 – dealing specifically with the Protection of Children; and section 20 – dealing with Education.
Bullying can involve physical violence, verbal abuse and cyber-bullying through email, messaging or social media.
“These non-physical bullying behaviours can often have an even more harrowing impact. With the advent of cyber-bullying a victim can be taunted constantly; in their own home, at weekends, when away on holiday. The constant bombardment of victims without respite can be particularly demoralising and for many of its victims it is not something that they can just shrug off or ignore – it can become utterly devastating,” the commission said.
Studies by Yale University have found that victims of bullying are between two and nine times as likely to report suicidal thoughts and a 2008 UK study found that nearly half of suicides among 10 – 14 year olds were due to bullying. Experts say bullying causes loneliness, depression and anxiety and can have an impact on academic performance, increased school dropout and lasting consequences for children.
“Bullying directly undermines the fundamental idea that all human beings share an inherent dignity. Children’s prejudices and ideas of what is acceptable behaviour invariably reflect those of the rest of society, and for that reason bullying is not just a children’s issue but one for all of us,” the HRC said in its message. “Turning a blind eye to the culture of cruelty that bullying seeks to perpetuate lends support to the belief that some sorts of abuse or discrimination are permissible.”
The focus of bullying is often on children, but it can take place in other environments, including the workplace, and adults can be victims.
To mark the UN Anti-Bullying Day the Commission has prepared a resource packet for parents, teachers and students that discusses what bullying is, what the potential consequences are, and provides suggested strategies on how to tackle it.
The information is available on the HRC website or a printed version can be requested by emailing [email protected] or calling 244-3685.
I know bullying is wrong but, i’ll never understand cyberbullying with the majority of these social media sites offering options to block unwanted mail.
If there were no geeks, dorks, or nerds there would be no need for bullies! Lets crack down on these whimps and bullying will be no more.
genetics can and do play a role in this , not just bad parenting , some kids are born bad , their are many parents in this world that have been killed by their own children , and not because of just mental health , look it up !
Yea Robert, some kids are born rockstars too.
Quick question, can adults be bullied as well? Or is bullying only a term to applied to people enrolled in school or currently under the age of 18? What about a 40 year old man being constantly bullied by younger people? Does the fact that he is 40 mean he should be able to “man up” and absorb it… or is it still bullying? Just curious as to what the definition of “bullying” actually is.
Did you read the article? To the end?
You will find your answer there.
The headline shows a complete misunderstanding about what is being said. Constitutional rights are vertical rights not horizontal ones. A failing by the CIG to legislate for bullying and enforce that law properly may be a breach of the Constitution. A bully does not breach the constitution (unless they are civil servant acting on behalf of the state).
Cayman Christians do this quite often, some from a position of power and immunity
HRC come on you can do better than this
Care to elaborate?
Well, why do they always parrot the latest EU socialist bull? They are unfortuately a waste of oxygen.
Oh, I see. I supposes it’s fortunate then that we’ve still got you speaking up on important issues with informed and helpful contributions…
Politicians and their puppet cronies do it all the time against expat residents, status holders and foreign workers.
Bigotry, racism, homophobia, xenophobia, nationalism, self entitlement and good old envy all play their part in Cayman society when some politicians open their ever open, yet uneducated mouths.
And that is why Cayman is falling apart more and more everyday
It is very common in the workplace too, especially with government heads with their sense of entitlement and connections.
Ask Ossie about his Driftwood specials.
Bullying is one of the biggest problems in the public schools. It needs to end!
It’s in the private schools too and not just students; teachers are bullying your children!
This must be ousted immediately.
Amen – especially the Primary kids that are so young and can’t stand up for themselves. Teachers will scream at the kids when they think parents aren’t around.
I’ve always said if you won’t talk to a child like that with a parent standing near then that might be an indication that you should not speak to that child(ren) in that manner at all!!!
Stop forcing SOCIETY on the YOUTH and this can be avoided, let them be who they want to be, say what they want to say, become who they will become – because all of you are hard working, elegant and pristine beings.
Stop trying to shape the future that you don’t even control for yourselves.
Bad parenting causes bullying; has nothing to do with having money either.
It is allowed, regardless of law.
