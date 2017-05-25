Horse trading begins in wake of divided poll
(CNS): Following a very mixed result in Cayman’s first ever election under the system of ‘one man, one vote’, the people woke up to the fact that while 19 people have been elected to the Legislative Assembly, no party, group or alliance has enough seats to form a government. CNS has attempted to contact several of the MLAs who are likely to be the power brokers in the coming days and possibly even weeks as the deals are struck but we have had no detailed response from any of those leading the closed-door talks now underway. Alden McLaughlin confirmed Thursday morning that it was too early to comment on what happens next.
While the PPM is now the largest group of MLAs, having secured seven seats, even with support from Tara Rivers they are unable to form a government without coaxing two more independents into the fold. Given the wide-ranging policy positions of the Independents elected and in some cases the breakdown of relations with the Progressives, it is unlikely that McLaughlin will be able to tempt any of them into a PPM-led coalition.
But in what could prove to be the most unexpected deal of all, McLaughlin could team up with McKeeva Bush and his two CDP candidates to create a coalition, with a possible compromise of Moses Kirkconnell at the helm. Despite their personal differences, the CDP and PPM are more aligned on their political position than they are with those of the most dominant Independents to be returned.
The next largest group is the alliance of the four eastern MLAs — Ezzard Miller, Arden McLean, Alva Suckoo and Anthony Eden, all Independent incumbents who were re-elected. McLean clearly articulated his ambition for the premier’s job on the campaign trail, and if he and his three colleagues can attract the support of the other five Independents, including Rivers, plus one more person from either the CDP or the PPM, that group could lead the next government with McLean at the helm. The eastern alliance could also partner with a mix of the CDP and other independents, but that could result in some serious clashes over issues relating to work permit freezes, investment, the financial sector and other conflicting policy positions.
The lack of common policy ground between these various groups presents a significant issue. It will also mean that no matter who now forms the government, the promises made on the campaign trail by all the candidates will be hard to deliver. While deals are possible, the direction of government would remain very unclear.
So, despite wining just three seats, Bush’s CDP could end up being the deal makers in the aftermath of this very uncertain result, though it is unlikely that in any deal Bush could become premier again.
The only thing clear Thursday morning was that while Cayman enjoyed its first ever equitable democratic vote, the resulting government will not really be decided by the people but in secret deals and horsetrading over the coming days — as it was in the old days.
The overall turnout was one of Cayman’s lowest for several elections, though it differed widely among the constituencies. Some races were also very close. Two PPM incumbents lost by very small margins: Wayne Panton was unseated by Suckoo in the only battle between incumbents, losing by just 15 votes, and Kenneth Bryan took George Town Central with a margin of 35 votes over the PPM’s Marco Archer.
The Progressives took two unexpected seats in George Town from CDP candidates who had been tipped to win. David Wight won in George Town West just ahead of the CDP’s Jonathan Piercy by a mere 16 votes, while Barbara Connolly, understood to have been a reluctant candidate for the PPM when she started on the campaign trail, took George Town South relatively comfortably, even though Mike Adam of the CDP was expected to win easily.
Nationally, the Progressives secured the largest percentage of the vote and the CDP also garnered a significant percentage of the countrywide ballot, which was not reflected in the final three seats that Bush secured for his team in West Bay. But in the ‘first past the post’ system, the national percentage or the margin of loss is irrelevant, as each individual race is fought on the ground. Given the divisions in Cayman that have emerged over the last few years, the result is a reflection of that national divide in some areas, which is unlikely to be patched up anytime soon.
Speaking to CNS Elections in the wake of his very narrow win in Newlands, a tearful Alva Suckoo said the priority would be to reunite the country after the election battle, as he described his own fight as a hard win. “The first thing we have to do is bring the people of this country back together… There has been a lot of division and we need to focus on that,” he added.
Meanwhile, another ‘scalp taker’, Kenneth Bryan, said the people had voted for change when they returned him to the Legislative Assembly.
“They wanted change and they came out in numbers and they voted… but there is a long road ahead and a lot of work to be done. I want to make sure we can do it together,” Bryan said following his George Town Central victory Wednesday night.
The country may have voted for change but how that change will take shape is a major question. There are only five new faces elected to the parliament, two of them with the Progressives, and all of them are unlikely to have much of a part in shaping the next government, which will be a deal controlled by the elders of the House.
But as Bryan who said he was “willing to work with anybody to get to the solutions” noted, “No one person can solve this problem.”
THE VOTERS ARE WATCHING
The Independents are pressured to hold their ground and not compromise to the party- system. Because if they do, the same voters who put them in, will ensure they don’t get back in again in 2021
The country has sent a clear message: IT WANTS ANOTHER GOVERNMENT OTHER THAN PPM and CDP! ☺
MCKEEVA LAST YEAR
Hearing the idea that Mckeeva Bush should become Speaker of the House, which afterwards rescind. And the 2 CDP members, joining the Independents to form the new government. They would have 11 members.
Incredible system where 9 of the elected candidates succeeded with less than 50% of the vote. Form the government with the 10 others who did make this milestone, including Mr. Kirkconnell and Mr. WM Bush as they both had over 70% of the votes in their districts.
Very sad we have lost Marco. But, like the Phoenix, he will rise again out of the ashes.
Well, there’s one consolation – while the various factions are fighting amongst themselves over the next four years nothing much else is going to get done and based on the current state of affairs that might be a good thing.
Just what we did not need. A government with no plan and little, if any, direction. What we will very likely get though, is government social gifts for the “needy” and lots of “deals”. Just remember “needy”, once you pick all the fruit from the tree there is none left to eat and maybe the tree will not bear again. THEN WHAT? Who do you blame then?
Take a job you can do and work hard, improve your skills and move up to the next (better) job. That is much better than accepting and relying on gifts. Be self reliant and not MLA reliant. One day the gifts will come to an end.
A government of 19th century attitudes is better than one with a 15th century one.
And in which of those centuries do you place two notable members (no names for obvious reasons) of the newly-formed ‘Independant’ party?
If the people who invest these trillions here could see the pathetic bozos and dinosaurs we elect, they would run. But all they see is the Union Jack and the words British crown colony. And that’s what the Ezzardians and Ardenians would just love to throw away.
Willing to trade my horse for Speaker. Reply if interested. Serious inquiries only.
And we voted Tara in again, wishy washy, she will stay independent until the ship starts sinking……
Tara is PPM, wake-up.
Al you should be ashamed of yourself. Due to your character assassination and thirst for power Cayman no longer has a highly qualified patriotic individual representing the country”s interests on the world stage.
Welcome to the OMOV system! we are as divided as ever! For all of those who voted because they wanted “change” or voted for “who they like / what they can do for them” you got it, now the whole country has to suffer the consequences and live with it.
What a mess. this is exactly what both the PPM and the CDP were warning people about all along. Now there is little way to get a government that is fit to move ahead and who knows who the next Premier would be! And to have unseated two of the smartest practitioners this country has seen in decades – Wayne and Marco – I hope that people are finally happy while the whole country sits breathless and waits for the all the haggling and deal making to be over.
Parties are teams that are prepared to govern. This is truly a disgraceful mess and voters have been sold down the river with the ideas of the virtues of the independents
PPM introduced OMOV even though it FAILED at the referendum. They could have delayed implementation or proposed a reduction in the number of constituencies. We only have PPM to blame for the OMOV system. They brought into law. No one forced them to do that.
It hasn’t even been 24 yet and you’re commenting negatively on how the new government will function, or fail to function I should say. To say that your comment is premature is an understatement. The bargaining hasn’t even begun yet.
Please do not put my credit card in the hands of the UDP. We voted them out do not bring them back in.
The results appear to be a tragedy for Cayman. Competent and experienced politicians like Panton and Archer (Caribbeans Finance Minister of the Year) have been ousted, and instead we get people like Anthony Eden and Suckoo voted in. God help us all. The people’s votes seem to suggest that the most important issue threatening Cayman is the prospect of two gay people living together, and the real issues such as the port, the dump, immigration, the massive burden of unpaid pension and healthcare promises are ignored. When it all goes to hell, Cayman, you only have yourself to blame for focusing on things that really don’t matter and ignoring the things that really do.
Prediction – extra taxes are coming in one form or another to pay for all those government employee benefits.
Exactly; sad times. PPM lost their best 2!
That is a sad fact for Cayman!
Do worry about the finances and the financial industry the important thing is that Alva and Anthony will deal with those damm gays!
As long as Mac or Alden not included in the horse trading then all is well.
Thanks be to the Great Architect of the Universe for a peaceful election process., and thanks to all of the people of the Cayman Islands for their maturity in ensuring that it was a peaceful one. Let us all resolve and work together to ensure this will always be maintained and that we will NEVER resort to violence as tends to occur elsewhere..
Secondly congratulations to all who ran and those who rightfully exercised their Democratic right to choose their peers to govern them. Of deep concern is that we still have a fair percentage of persons who do not accept the fact that their vote can truly make a difference. To those who were unsuccessful in their bid hats off to you, you ran a good race and those who voted for you are sad but glad that you came forward to better their lives.
To those who will eventually form the Government, those who will be in opposition and Government back bench, am sure I speak for many when I say you were elected to carry this country forward and not backward, you have been elected in the hope that there will be equality, that there will be job opportunities that there will be a good standard of services available to all, that our standard of education will rise and make us competitive both at home and abroad and most importantly that we have quality health care for all and finally that we may all enjoy a relatively crime free environment within our communities, a sense of loyalty and pride amongst us and a higher standard of living. Finally as it has been mooted throughout the campaign we pray that that our leaders through their actions will engender a positive process of caring and sharing throughout the land.
Those are some of the issues some simple some not, they along with our border control and other important matters need visionaries, hard working and unified representatives to make them a reality. We must also not forget that there is much varied and bright talent amongst within these Islands and in particular within the group of those who tried and lost in this election. It is important that time be taken to ensure inclusiveness to use their skill sets , individually and collectively to further the cause of our Homeland Cayman.
I pray that our leaders will be brave enough, honest enough and caring enough to take and make the decisions that are needed in a decisive manner with careful analysis and keep the people you are going to represent informed as much as possible As some of the newly elected members have said there must be a united front to solve the problems on hand and all hands on deck are needed..
Ladies and Gentlemen of the 2017-2021 Cayman Islands Legislature our present and our future is fully in your hands its on you.
Peace be unto you all.
John Henry
Mac,Eugene, and Bernie should go with the independents to form the government *Shrugs*
I think that Mr. McLaughlin can forget about getting Mr. Bush on his side to form a Government . I think that Mr Bush would rather form a Government with the Independent group , and have the PPM party as the opposition team . Or not have him Alden around .
people have spoken…we have new trump’s in the house😆
11
