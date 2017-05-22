Hazard boss wins regional gong

(CNS): With just a few weeks to go before the official start of the 2017 hurricane season, Cayman’s local disaster expert has landed a regional gong at a hurricane conference in Florida. The director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI), McCleary Frederick, who is responsible for managing and coordinating all disaster management, including hurricanes, became the first international recipient of the Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 31st Annual Governor’s Hurricane Conference in Palm Beach this week.



According to a release from Government Information Service here, Frederick was recognised for his “major contributions and outstanding accomplishments in the field of hurricane preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation at both the local and national level”.

Since taking over as HMCI Director in August 2009, Frederick established the full-time disaster management office and implemented an all-hazard approach.

“Under his leadership Mr Frederick has helped build and maintain a culture of safety for the Cayman Islands, and continues to implement mitigation measures to minimize the consequences of natural disasters,” Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said. “Mr Frederick is a strong advocate for disaster preparedness and has greatly improved overall readiness for the country.”

The deputy governor said Frederick’s determination and commitment have made these islands safer and more resilient. “He is entirely deserving of the Lifetime Achievement Award,” Manderson added, as he congratulated Frederick, and said he had provided the Cayman Islands with the tools and support it needs to withstand and endure through any type of threat.

During his earlier tenure in the Cayman Islands Planning Department and while at HMCI, Frederic helped develop the Disaster Preparedness and Hazard Management Law, 2016.

When he took over as HMCI head, the National Operations Centre (NEOC), which is activated in response to national threats and disasters, did not have a proper facility. He helped design and secure funding for a new modern purpose-built communications centre with adequate space and state-of-the-art software, according to the releases..

Officials said that Frederick oversaw the installation of four seismograph stations, a sensor for the Caribbean Tsunami Warning Program and a number of weather stations throughout the islands. In 2004 when Hurricane Ivan devastated the Islands, he led the recovery of his district of East End and was appointed as the overall damage assessment coordinator for the Cayman Islands. In 2008, he coordinated relief distribution as the national relief coordinator when Hurricane Paloma directly hit Cayman Brac.

Frederick is also credited with enhancing the Geographical Information System (GIS) capability of the department to improve capacity for post impact damage assessments and to develop and improve vulnerability and risk mapping. The HMCI director has also produced a draft contingency plan for an oil spill in the Cayman Islands that can respond to marine oil spills to minimise the threat to marine life, fisheries, ecologically sensitive areas, recreational beaches and human health. The plan is now in the final editing stage.

Under Frederick, HMCI took over operational responsibilities for the emergency shelters and has since overseen a complete upgrade of all standby generators, installation of directional road signs to make it easier to find emergency shelters and made the shelters handicapped accessible.

In July 2011, Frederick launched the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) programme in the Cayman Islands. Since then, six CERT teams have been established, with more than 150 volunteers. In August 2012 he established an Urban Search and Rescue Team for the Cayman Islands, for which 14 men and one woman successfully completed a five-week intensive training course. The team made history by becoming the islands’ first qualified urban search and rescue team. Frederick has also established a regular training programme for all first response agencies in the Cayman Islands.

Officials said that Frederick coordinates and develops numerous large-scale simulation exercises and tabletops, including the annual Cayman Islands Hurricane Exercise, port exercises, aircraft accident exercises, mass casualty exercises and the Cayman Islands cruise ship disaster exercises. He also created the Hazard Risk Management Education programmes that have been mainstreamed in schools across the Cayman Islands and a Youth Hazard Awareness Activity Book was produced and distributed to the schools.

In March 2017, during the Caribe Wave Tsunami Exercise, the Cayman Islands tested an Emergency Notification System (ENS) by sending SMS messages to all phones in the Cayman Islands. This was the first step of Frederick’s goal of implementing a modern ENS system that will eventually include the capability of sending critical alerts out for broadcast on all radio channels, place crawling texts on all television screens and messages to mobile devices.

