Gun suspect charged following prison gate report

(CNS): A Bodden Town man has been charged with firearms offences in connection with the recovery of a gun near the prison gates on Saturday afternoon. The 27-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was due in court Tuesday morning, having been charged with possession of unlicensed ammunition and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest.

The police recovered a gun and arrested the suspect with the help of customs and prison officers at HMP Northward.

It is not yet clear why the man has not been charged with possession of a real gun but for the authorities to do so they must be able to show the weapon in question is functioning and capable of firing a bullet as well as being in the control of the gun.

The suspect was said by witnesses to have pulled the firearm on another man at the prison gates, but when police arrived he fled. He was later arrested and a gun was also found in the area.

Category: Local News