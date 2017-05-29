Governor confirms government of ‘National Unity’
(CNS): Cayman Islands Governor Helen Kilpatrick has confirmed that Alden McLaughlin, the leader of Progressives, has enough support to form a government with him at the helm and the former opposition leader, McKeeva Bush, as speaker after the two political leaders went to meet with her Monday. There are no further details yet about who will be in Cabinet and on the government backbench or who will lead the opposition benches, as there has been no official word from the politicians involved, but Swearing In Day is now set for Wednesday.
As they say, a week is a long time in politics and the week since the election is not over yet, so anything can happen, but as it stands at present the government benches will only include two independents because others who were offered seats at the government table from the various fractions of independent members elected last Wednesday have refused to serve under McLaughlin.
Nevertheless, with seven PPM members returned to the LA and supported by Tara Rivers, McLaughlin has the largest solid group and has been able to pull together a coalition.
Following the meeting with the politicians, Kilpatrick said in a release that Monday afternoon she met with elected representatives Alden McLaughlin, McKeeva Bush, Moses Kirkconnell, Austin Harris and Captain Eugene Ebanks. “Mr McLaughlin provided me with evidence that he had sufficient support to form a ‘Government of National Unity’.”
She added, “Accordingly, I have signed the proclamation to a call a session of the Legislative Assembly for 10:00am Wednesday, 31st May 2017 for the purposes of swearing in all newly elected and appointed members of the Legislative Assembly, voting for a premier pursuant to section 49 (3) of the Constitution of the Cayman Islands, and other attendant matters. Mr McLaughlin has indicated that he will be seeking election to the position of premier and Mr Bush to speaker of the House.”
Photo credit to the good doctor Tomlinson?
I am all for PPM leading a coalition but no longer have any respect for Alden after reading this article and learning that he has once again joined forces with McKeeva after being double-crossed less than 48 hours before. Please read his statement about Mac late Friday night. These men simply have no integrity, what example are they setting for the young people of this country when they so openly prostitute themselves for power and position.
Alden – the PPM is bigger than you and you should have stepped aside and allow say Moses to lead and formed a proper coalition. Frankly you are worse than McKeeva and you keep getting outfoxed by him. You have 12 now and if Mac and his 2 pull their support on Wednesday after he is sworn in as speaker you have even more egg on your face which you would deserve. While the populace was repulsed at the prospect of Mac leading the country again and hence the outcry on Saturday, he does seem to command significantly more support than you as the independents a;l supported him as Premier, and the only person you have been able to get support from is Austin. You do not have the support the CDP 3, Bernie and Capt are supporting Mac.
You are clinging to power but outside of your missteps in the last few weeks – trying to discredit Kenneth Bryan; running Marco in a difficult constituency vs putting him in some place like Prospect where he would have won easily; putting Panton to running against a former PPM and losing when there were other easier ridings where he could have won; disparaging comments about the independents during the campaign(very immature); you have failed on 2 successive occasions as leader of the PPM to gain an outright majority and on that basis it is totally reasonable that you should step aside versus putting your other PPM colleagues and the country at risk.
I’m not sure how well you understand politics or who is assisting you but have a careful think about the situation and your actions. It is arguable that you should have secured 9 seats plus Tara and have a majority without all this excitement. After failing to do that you should have been able to pick off 2 or more independents within an hour of the final results being announced and formed a government before they had time to meet on Thursday. You had 3 vacant ministerial positions and with little guile should have formed the government on Wednesday night. You have lost alot of credibility.
I ask again, and maybe this time it will get posted. Has Dart signed off on this? We know he has the final word.
What ever happened to the popular peoples front?
National Unity is a good name for the party.
May I suggest the UBF Party?
Unlikely Bedfellows Party.
Mac + Alden- didn’t see that marriage coming.
Kenneth better stock up on fidget spinners.
At the end of the day, the photo-op shows they all go home happy with large salaries, and they now can wait another 4 years before anything gets done as long as they all stick together like family and watch each other back -the true cornerstone of classic politics.
Im not a fan of Alden’s but let me tell you he’s ten times better than those 2 donkeys from the east!
I’m glad to see both parties got together and put them in their place and are looking out for the best of Cayman, becuase if the independents had got in we’d be screwed.
IMO They all suck, they all are narcissistic cowards only after as much money as they can Grab. It is sad that no patriots live on this Rock. PPM thinks we are too stupid to see the Ritch report, the masses are so ignorant as to believe the independent’s xenophobic lies and so, no surprise, we are doomed.
#1 – Alden McLaughlin: Will go down as the best party Negotiator ever. He has managed to join forces with his Opponent, never seen before
#2 – McKeeva Bush: The longest serving MLA and veteran MLA, survivor of court cases and accusations, will rescind in an honorable chair. Never a leader rule so long like him
#3 – Doctor Steve Tomlinson: Is by far the most political and influencial business man that everybody is talking about. Despite others, he is brave to go public
#4 – Tara Rivers: By far is the most flexible, easy-going lady in the arena of poli-tricks
#5 – Arden Mclean & Ezzard Miller: The fiercest watchdogs and Non-compromisers yet … Anticipating they may start their own party
#6 – Anthony Eden: Is Cayman’s greatest Christian Conservative. The second longest serving MLA, and most hated by atheists
#7 – Between Kenneth Bryan & Dwayne Seymour, I would say they made best comeback during this election, and come as victors. Kenneth a rookie
Oh 😁 and #8 – Auston Harris … no comment about him as yet …
And you the biggest suck-up and writer of alternative history. Its a good thing videos for future historians are putting your kind out of business sooner rather than later.
I meant to add Eden “most hated by atheists and expats” … And Harris, a man of ideas …
😁
On thing we should all be able to agree on “Build a wall on the north border of WBS”
The wall location has been moved to Frank Sound. It’s slowly pushing towards town but construction shall commence at the junction.
OMOV sucks. Let’s make it like the U.S. and let everyone vote for the positions appropriately. Island wide voting, none of this east, west, north, south crap. Obviously it doesn’t work.
What?! No electoral districts means the minority will have no say! And always the MLAs will come from the George Town and West Bay area!
It will be mob rule! 🤔
h yeah then the premier can install all his buddies in the top positions.
Great system.
So…not like the US at all then…
Whos the dude on the right closest to the camera?
That’s the new minister of permanent paid holidays
4
Capt Whogene. You know the guy who has been in office Since Columbus sailed by 500 odd years ago, and has yet to do anything.
WTF is the Jamaican Consul doing there? Cayman should be very concerned.
Is’nt he still the Chairman of the CDP?
There is a lot of crap going around about the majority voted for independents but the reality is that 40% voted for PPM 31% voted for CDP and 29% voted for Independents – clearly not a majority for Independents. The government that has just been formed therefore represents 78% of the votes when Tara 3% and Austin 4% are added to the mix. Additionally another 11% (Ezzard+Arden+ Suckoo+Anthony) voted for incumbents. The remaining 11% voted for change…
Knot quite right in your maths but the result still follows
24.08% CDP
31.23% PPM
44.69% Ind
from the elections office web site
Amen. But those with the medical agenda keep trying to pretend differently.
Sharon Roulstone as Speaker would be welcome (or anyone other than McKeeva). McKeeva shouldn’t be anywhere near the levers of power with his party winning a laughable 3 seats.
This is extremely disappointing and a terrible upset to democracy…… Where were Arden, Ezzard and Anthony during the meeting of the two political parties with Mrs. Kilpatrick? There was no point in voting Independent if we don’t have a voice. I am so saddened……
There were discussions with them prior and their egos killed the deal
Yes ‘Caymanian’. It’s much easier to throw rocks at those in power rather than be responsible for shaping policy and have others throw rocks at you.
Exactly where they should be outside.
Austin will benefit from working with Joey, Moses and Roy all of whom won their seats by wide margins and this will position him well for reelection in 4 years.
Is Austin allowed to beat wives.
He without sin cast the first stone!
I presume you’re without ANY SIN??? Drop it and move on. The country needs to focus on the issues at hand like getting a new government formed.
Never beaten my wife, or any woman for that matter. Something Austin cannot say. Great role model. No, really he is……..
Does that mean you agree? Is that a moat in your eye my friend.
Correct. We wouldn’t want our kids growing up thinking that boys aren’t responsible for reminding girls of their place.
Yeah but he beats wives
Austin is a man of positive ideas. It is your choice to look at the negatives.
Congrats Premier you have shown us your leadership skills and proved that independents simply can’t be trusted to form a government. Can’t imagine that we voted out Archer and Panton.
“various fractions of independent members elected last Wednesday have refused to serve under McLaughlin”. No sh*t. Holy wakamoly. These guys seriously had plans to take over.Try again in four years fellas. I seriously doubt the voting public will be so generous now that the entire world knows what you had up your sleeves, unless they remain stupid enough to be bought out again that is.By the way,give us all a very good laugh and tell us who you intended to replace our Premier will you please? .
best of some very bad and scary options…..
the last 5 days have been a very poor reflection on mac whose incompetence appears never ending….
Anyone who had anything to do with promoting OMOV should not be allowed anywhere near our Government. This has been a complete disaster and brought out the worst in our already dodgy politicians. We’ve been forced to chose and vote out of persons who don’t live in our neighborhoods in some instances and there was no clear indication as to why these were the persons some of us were forced to chose from. We’ve seen those who were elected by only a few ( in relation to some other elected members who were voted for by many) become aggressive in trying to forge a Government and vying to be premier. And let’s not forget those that we didn’t elect also aggressively trying to put together our Government. We sat back in dismay and saw backstabbing, horse trading, threats and reneging of signed written agreements. This is what our country and our politicians were reduced to. This is what has now forged our new government. A hodgepodge of fractured parties and independents who in reality have no respect for or resent each other …..but will sell out to make a Government if only for a short while (just look at the players at the table…..by the way is that the Jamaican Consulate at the table?). It’s been disgraceful.
Glad to see these long time opponents get together for the good of the country.
It’s not all set in stone. She’s just called the meeting as expected. Speaker, Premier, deputy and Cabinet are still to be confirmed. Horse-trading continues for next 48 hrs.
Congrats here all! Sorry to see those older and more experienced from the East are still not willing to do the right thing for Country but I’m also not surprised as their egos are so undeservedly over-sized!
Congratulations;
Please to see Austin finally saw the light and his future, however Tara has shown her loyalty, integrity and her honour and should be looked after with the cabinet position of her choice. She is to be admired and respected throughout this process not to be caught up amongst all the male egoes in the Independent Party controlled by President Tomlinson.
All we need now is one or two more mature and professional Independent without egoes to join with the PPM in this coalition for the best interests of the country.
The real President Doctor is in the background in the photo but we prefer to be controlled by non-caymanians then by caymanians. We are so brainwashed.
Well Alden doesn’t need them. He has his seven, Tara, 3 CPD (or at least Mac and Eugene), and Harris. That’s either 11 or 12 and in either case a majority. Be interesting to see what posts if any Eugene and Harris get.
Hopefully posted abroad.
