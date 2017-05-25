‘Flasher’ harasses and stalks female victim

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for the driver of a Black Honda who sexually harassed and indecently exposed himself to a woman in broad daylight on Crewe Road, George Town, yesterday. The incident happened at around 1:40pm Wednesday, as the female victim was walking along the road. She told police that the man, who had a dark complexion and appeared to be of average height, had pulled out of Belmont Close and began harassing her as he curb-crawled slowly alongside of her making suggestive remarks.

The woman tried to ignore the man and went into the nearby mini-mart. But when she left the store he was waiting outside in the Honda and continued to follow her, making crude remarks. Police said that at one point he exposed himself to her and then attempted to block her path with the car while making threats to pull her into the vehicle. The woman, who was not physically injured, ran from the car and called police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call GTPS on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police