Fireman found guilty in gun case

(CNS): A local firefighter who was shot with a Taser gun by police because they believed he was armed with a 9mm handgun was found guilty Monday of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest and remanded in custody. When officers went to the home of Fabian Oliver Thompson (34) in Bodden Town in January last year armed with a warrant in his father’s name relating to a drug investigation, they didn’t expect to be confronted by a man with a gun.

But when officers tried to search Thompson, a firefighter with the Cayman Islands Fire Service, he dodged out of their way. As he jumped over a fence surrounding the yard, officers saw what they believed was a real weapon in his hand.

During the trial last week, Justice Malcolm Swift, who presided over the case without a jury, heard that when officers spotted what they thought was a black 9mm handgun, they tasered Thompson. But as he was leaping over the fence at the time, he stumbled as the stun gun was fired and the probes were dislodged. Despite being shocked, Thompson was able to remove the wired then fled into the bushes.

While the officers involved were waiting for more police armed with rifles to arrive, Thompson got away as it was considered too dangerous to give chase immediately because he was believed to be armed. Although a search was conducted in the area once the armed officers arrived, the police never found the weapon nor was anything else incriminating found at the house in Kitty Lane where both Thompson and his father lived.

But with a warrant out for his arrest, Thompson, who has no previous convictions, gave himself up some three days later and told police he did not have a gun. At first the crown said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him and he was released. But four months later the authorities changed their minds and Thompson was charged with possession of an imitation weapon with intent to resist arrest.

A year later the case came to the Grand Court for trial where numerous police officers testified that they saw Thompson with a gun. The court also watched the footage from the Taser-cam which shows Thompson holding what looks like a handgun and making his escape.

Thompson did not take the stand on his own behalf but the judge said he believed there was a case to answer, despite an attempt by his defence attorney to have the case thrown out for lack of evidence over the charge that Thompson had intended to resist arrest.

There is no such crime as possession of an imitation firearm without some kind of criminal intent. In this case, while the police believe they saw a real gun and the judge said he believed Thompson was fleeing for the very reason it was real, there was no proof that it was a lethal weapon because it was never recovered.

Delivering his verdict Monday, Justice Swift said he was satisfied that what Thompson had in his hand on the video was an imitation handgun based on the evidence from the police and what he was able to see in slow motion on the footage. Even though the warrant wasn’t in his name and the police had not gone to the house to arrest him, the judge said there was evidence that he did resist arrest.

He said Thompson’s attempts to evade the police, his refusal to stop, the removal of the probes from the Taser and his flight from the scene all showed that he was well aware the police were planning to arrest him and he did everything he could to avoid it

Thompson’s bail was revoked following the guilty verdict, as Justice Swift said that the defendant could expect a custodial sentence. Although he has no criminal record, the judge said that with his conviction the circumstances had changed as remanded him until sentencing on 1 June.

