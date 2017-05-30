Finger to the people?

101 writes: Thousands rejoiced last Wednesday night on the triumph of the large number of independents being elected. Steve Tomlinson’s Reporter boasted its “Independents Day” headline featuring only the Independent candidates on its front page. This euphoria would last no more than five days, as the CDP and PPM parties merged to form a government on Monday morning, which is essentially a PPM government.

Firstly, that Mac provided the numbers to Alden while he (Mac) rides off into the sunset with the second or third highest salary in the LA (and therefore, according to the rules, pension) after his last four years, and all while ‘sticking it to Arden and Ezzard’ one last time, should not be lost on anyone.

Secondly, Mac said he reneged on the first deal because of the outrage by his own people. So why revert to the same deal? Has the outrage suddenly disappeared? This was carefully thought out and not, as pronounced, ‘in the interest of national unity’. No one should be surprised if it’s discovered later that there is more below the surface here.

That Alden would pull off a political masterstroke, which means that he continues with his existing government without McKeeva being part of the Cabinet, should not surprise us either. He has relegated his nemesis to the confines of speaker, where he can bumble and stumble through the proceedings while they make fun of him occasionally.

The party

The PPM has a lot to celebrate. They can spin this easily to their satisfaction. They are not in government with McKeeva really; he is just a speaker and they don’t have to deal with him on a day-to-day basis. They may have to give Bernie something as part of the deal but they have ‘used’ their lifelong enemy.

As for the CDP, they are finished as an organisation. The country desperately needs another credible political group which is as organised and as professionally run as the PPM.

Collectively, the two parties were able to outmaneuver this ‘annoying’ Independent movement. By merging to form the government, they have made them pretty close to irrelevant, at least for the next four years.

Independents have demonstrated, ironically, what both parties criticised them of: that they do not have enough cohesion to get anything done; that they are all coming from too many different angles with too many varying interests, with no leader, no true direction; that they cannot, in fact, come together in the best interest of the country.

They have demonstrated that the old days are over; a large group of Independents in modern times would create confusion for many days after being elected, leading to too much uncertainty for the country. They don’t seem to have whatever those other guys had up to the late 1990’s, when individuals used to come together. Even for the most optimistic, this recent experience of so-called independents (even if many were financed and beholding to the same person) has turned many of us off completely. It looks like this just won’t work.

Eastern wisdom

Unfortunately, for all their talk, self-described strength and fighting spirit (vocally at least), the men from east (Ezzard and Arden) with their many years in politics cannot actually bring people together. They could not manage others in a manner that kept them feeling like part of a team.

It was a massive failure of leadership on their part and they have already made a clear case for being voted out in 2021. It could easily be argued that they (not Mac) ‘cocked things up perfectly’, but they cannot shoulder all the blame. It is said that several newly elected members who would have done well to serve as councillors in their first terms were adamantly demanding Cabinet positions. It was all about ego and self: me, me, me and then some. Everyone wanted something for something, but that ‘something’ never seemed to be for the people.

“Well, one of us had to do it!”

Austin Harris might be forgiven for thinking he could give that as his explanation for why he participated in this coalition (why he got picked off). After all, he can easily argue that he tried to work with the Independents but after several days of failures, he switched to the other side, where he would no doubt have been offered some senior involvement/capacity to keep him happy.

He could not stop this deal in any event, as the two parties had the numbers, but it would not have been as strong a coalition if he had stuck with the other Independents. His supporters may see things a little less kindly: he did criticise the PPM for many years and Prospect voters supported him under the assumption that he would be part of the change (away from the PPM led government). Instead, he has ensured that the status quo remains in very good health. Thanks, guy.

We the People

As for ‘we the people’, we should take a breather and rethink how we are reflecting on this situation. The public did not vote overwhelmingly in favour of Independents; they voted in more party members than Independents. What they did was indicate strongly for the first time in twelve years that they wanted Independents to be part of the next government. With nine Independents elected, it cannot be argued otherwise.

But once you have elected your leaders, it is left to them to form a government. Whether someone was elected as part of team Cayman, national team, PPM, CDP or independent, they all have equal standing the morning after the elections. It has always been that way in Cayman.

Being unhappy with the choices they made does not mean that anything is wrong with our democracy. It just means that some of the people you choose are not making the decisions you thought they would. And if you are one of those that voted blindly along party/independent lines, of course you wouldn’t have properly evaluated their character or qualifications anyway, so you cannot expect anything in return.

And that brings us to the final issue: We do not always choose our politicians on the basis of their policies, their plans, how they will address challenges facing our country. Many of us fail to compare them on their future vision for our children. Thousands of us are still choosing based on the colour of the free t-shirts they hand out or how many times they paid our utility bills or how much cash they gave us. Those persons, too, must face the hypocrisy of their own behavior. You get what you put in. Every time.

This does not mean parties don’t have a valid place in our democracy; it just means that we must think before we vote. Doing that would force parties to enter more credible candidates in each race.

At this stage, no amount of protest and ‘sadness’ at what has occurred will ever change that. That red shirt, green shirt divisiveness has not only torn our community apart, it has also just demonstrated that it (those colours) has no true foundation.

Because, you see, when it comes down to maximizing the size of McKeeva’s salary (handing him a golden exit) or maintaining Alden’s grip on power, these colours magically fall away. If the colours meant different polices, they would make sense, but as we can see today, the colours don’t really matter.

Some within the community over the years have begged for these colours to fall away, but this was to genuinely bring the community together, not for political expediency, as we have just witnessed.

Many of us may feel ‘played’, but democracy has also worked. It is a powerful lesson on what to consider when deciding how to vote on the next occasion. And given the unlikely and somewhat volatile merger we have just witnessed, this chance to vote may come even sooner than you think.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics, Viewpoint