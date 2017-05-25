Final turnout just short of 75% of voters

(CNS Election): More than 15,860 voters took part in the Cayman Islands first ever election under the system of ‘one man, one vote’ in single-member constituencies, representing a national turnout of just under 75%. While this was slightly less than previous elections, the numbers differed widely in the constituencies, from a near 86% turn out in East End to just over 69% in George Town North. Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell said the process went very smoothly.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics