Ezzard to lead opposition benches

| 31/05/2017 | 5 Comments
Cayman News Service

Ezzard Miller is sworn in as leader of the opposition, 31 May 2017

(CNS): As MLAs were sworn into the Legislative Assembly this morning, the only surprise in the proceedings so far was when Ezzard Miller, the independent member for North Side, was appointed as the opposition leader and not Arden McLean, as many expected. With the government benches full, at least for right now, Miller will be leading a group of six to challenge Alden McLaughlin’s Government of National Unity.

Miller, McLean, Alva Suckoo, Anthony Eden, Chris Saunders and Kenneth Bryan took their seats across from the packed government benches during the pomp of the Swearing In Ceremony.

Check back to CNS later for more of the day’s proceedings.

Tags: , , , , ,

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics

  1. Anonymous says:
    31/05/2017 at 2:46 pm

    backward independents have got what they deserve….nothing!




    5



    2
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    31/05/2017 at 2:25 pm

    Ezzard as the leader of anything should cause concern.




    5



    2
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    31/05/2017 at 1:18 pm

    Congratulations Mr Miller, you will do a fantastic job.




    11



    22
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      31/05/2017 at 2:28 pm

      Ezzard has had my respect as a hard working and dedicated representative, his approach to Alden adds ‘gentleman’ to his image.




      3



      3
      Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    31/05/2017 at 1:09 pm

    Wasted vote in Bodden Town West, once bitten twice shy, Chris you should know what that means.




    23



    2
    Reply

