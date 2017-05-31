Ezzard to lead opposition benches

(CNS): As MLAs were sworn into the Legislative Assembly this morning, the only surprise in the proceedings so far was when Ezzard Miller, the independent member for North Side, was appointed as the opposition leader and not Arden McLean, as many expected. With the government benches full, at least for right now, Miller will be leading a group of six to challenge Alden McLaughlin’s Government of National Unity.

Miller, McLean, Alva Suckoo, Anthony Eden, Chris Saunders and Kenneth Bryan took their seats across from the packed government benches during the pomp of the Swearing In Ceremony.

