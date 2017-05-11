Ethics board creates website in absence of law

(CNS): The Standards in Public Life Commission has launched a new website, though there is still no sign of a commencement date regarding the legislation needed to hold politicians, public servants and public board members accountable and ensure they are not conflicted in their roles. CNS has learned from government sources that the commission is behind the hold-up as it was tasked with forming the regulations. In this latest release, the commission states that the “regulations will be finalised in the very near future” but gives no timeline.

The legislation was passed in 2014 but a backlash from the private sector about having to declare too much personal information if they were to serve as volunteers on boards panicked government. It feared that the challenge of finding suitable people to sit on boards regulating or managing government authorities and companies would be made worse. As a result, it amended the law in 2016 to reduce the amount of information they would be obligated to disclose.

However, speaking at a Chamber of Commerce candidates forum this week, Karin Thompson, the first chair of this commission who did the work to write the necessary legislation, pointed out that anyone not willing to disclose their interests they had no business serving on the boards. Thompson, an attorney who is running for office in George Town North, said she spent four years working on the law, which is mandated by the constitution. But she said the country was no closer to getting the law than it was when she began working on the legislation in 2009

More than a year after changes to the law were passed in 2016, after the 2014 version caused such a stir, there is no sign of the law coming into force. The laws are both available on the website for viewing, but with no commencement date there is still no legal enforcement of standards for public servants.

Commission Chairman Rosie Whittaker-Myles said, “The commission has been engaged in preparatory work leading up to the commencement of the law and remains committed to ensuring that public officials and persons in public life adhere to the law by disclosing any conflicts of interests or perceived conflicts of interests to ensure the maintenance of the ‘highest standards of integrity and competence in public life’.”

Prevention of corruption and conflicts of interest within the public service are the commission’s highest priorities, the release stated, but there remains a clear lack of transparency. While the Legislative Assembly still holds the register of interest for politicians, which the public can only view in person and by appointment, there is no indication that the interests and conflicts of any senior civil servants or board members are held anywhere.

Eight years after the 2009 Constitution was passed in a referendum, providing for the creation of a commission to manage the ethics of public office, the people still cannot see what interests, conflicts or other relevant issues senior public officers or board directors may have while making key operational and spending decisions on their behalf.

