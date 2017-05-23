Elections Office alarmed by paper’s mess-up on polling stations

(CNS): Local newspaper, The Cayman Reporter, made a number of errors in listing the polling stations in its printed supplement and the Elections Office is concerned that, as a result, people will go to the wrong place tomorrow to cast their vote. The locations of eleven polling stations are incorrect in the paper’s election supplement, the Elections Office noted in an urgent release Tuesday afternoon. The correct locations are listed on the Elections Office website and also on the CNS Interactive District Map.

Read more on this and other stories on the CNS Election Section

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News