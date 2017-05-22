Eight people arrested in WB drug raid

(CNS): Police have arrested eight people, including three teenagers, for drug-related offences following a raid at an address in Birch Tree Hill Road, West Bay, on Friday evening. Officers went to the residency around 5pm in the evening and found around 8lbs of ganja hidden in different places on the premises. The group, who are all men and boys from West Bay aged between 17 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of various offences, ranging from simple possession to possession with intent to supply.

Despite recent changes to the drugs law and commitments of more to come that indicate a change in focus towards cannabis, the police continue to chase illegal dealers and to use it as a means of leading operations and securing search warrants.

The 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession, consumption and possession with intent to supply ganja. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the possession of ganja.

Six people were arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent; three are aged 17, one is 30, one is 33 and one is 26 years old.

