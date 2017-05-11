Education results fall in 2016 data report
(CNS): A report by the Department of Education Services reflecting the internal tests and external exam results for students in government schools in the 2015-16 academic year show a decline in achievement. The authors of the report said the percentage of students in Year 12 attaining five or more subjects including English and mathematics at Level 2 has doubled when compared to the 2012. But despite a positive growth trend, there is a marginal decline in performance for the last academic year.
The document leaked to CNS has not yet been made public, and given the central role that education has played in the election campaign, the report is likely to be seized upon by the government’s opponents.
While the data reflects the continuing low standards of students in government schools who are not achieving the expected standards, the data report shows a massive improvement over the last four years, but it is difficult to measure the impact of specific interventions on exam results because of the time it takes for change to take effect.
Interventions in primary school are not reflected in exam results for a decade, while interventions in Year 10 could reflect immediately for some students taking exams in Year 11.
But either way, the data report reveals huge differences between potential and performance for children in Year 6 who took Cognitive Abilities Tests (CAT4) to gauge their potential and identify strengths, weaknesses and learning preference.
The CAT4 assessments suggest that at the end of primary school approximately 82% of our students should be achieving National Curriculum (NC) Level 4 or higher in English and that 84% of our students should be achieving NC Level 4 or higher in mathematics. The actual attainment for the current Year 6 cohort stands at 59% in English and 52% in mathematics.
While the gap between potential and performance improves as kids go through high school, the numbers show that there was a decline in exam performance over the 2015 figures, where 38% of students achieve the five passes compared to 36% at the end of the last academic year.
The authors point to poor maths performances seen throughout the region last year and most students in Year 11 remain below the predicted norms defined by the CAT4. Data shows that 20% more students are passing at least five exams when compared to the 2013 academic year, but instead of further improvements in 2016, the results reveal a disappointing decline.
This article is misleading. This report was not leaked, it is on the Education Ministry’s website PLUS it was discussed openly yesterday morning on Rooster with Tara Rivers prior to you publishing this story. Get your facts right please and report accurately.
Whatever happens, it is clear that having caymanians in charge to spend huge amount of money to see how it is done in other countries is giving at least a few caymans jobs, namely looking to see how it is done in other countries.
We need more online Phds to solve our problems.
This Lady Tara Rivers apart from collecting her pay check did not do anything during her time & she wants to go back in, shame on you. I mean, would the government do something for Education but they don not care. They only look after themselves and being so cowards and sent their kids to private schools with the public’s money, that show how incompetent all of them are, instead to fix the problem they run from it, wait until this kids star shooting all of you and I bet you you all of you will do something. Like retired in another country..Do your jobs honestly and take off your FOM (full of myself) degrees. form all of you.
Maybe it would also help to monitor the schools surroundings. Drugs are openly available on walkers road, smoking is not stopped on campus and cyber bullying is a daily reality. We need proper security on school campus. Also, Tara put a block on interested Charter Schools – why? losing face? there are solutions out there, we just need to embrace them and move forward. I am hoping for the new government with an open mind!
Sorry, but you can’t teach motivation!
The report is in the Ministry website.
I have to say most of the report is excellent news. I for one believe that Tara must be given another term.
Even her cannot fix a broken system in 4 years.
The resources she has invested in early childhood education with reap benefits in the years to come.
Tara you have 5 votes coming from my household.
CNS you stated in your article that the report was leaked but the report is on the Ministry’s website.
Where do the other end up without literacy. What do you educate them on.
Poor Tara the PPM stooge Are we surprised she says she got west bay North wrapped up and in the bag i hope the voters see just how incompetent you are.
She is definitely with PPM. She just can’t declare as such being a WBayer.
She would never get a vote form her fellow bayers if she did that. But she can’t hide her allegiance hunny. It’s clear as day…ahhh, good ol’ politricks.
Not surprising at all. It appears to be more concern about ghosts and gays than improving our education system.
You are speaking of the opposition here not the failure of a Government that the PPM has become. Put this one on Tara and the Cabinet!!!
Cns your headline education results fall, then in your second sentence you contradict that by telling us about a 100% rise in results. At the very least your headline should reflect this. A better heading would read, 2016 exams show mixed results. Thank you.
You read where it said declined in 2016 right? The uphill momentum has ceased. Despite her getting an even larger budget. The money isn’t the problem.
The CAT4 assessments suggest that at the end of primary school approximately 82% of our students should be achieving National Curriculum (NC) Level 4 or higher in English and that 84% of our students should be achieving NC Level 4 or higher in mathematics. The actual attainment for the current Year 6 cohort stands at 59% in English and 52% in mathematics.
While we would all like to see better results, if we subjected the 60+ candidates contesting this election to the same assessment, an attainment anywhere near 50% would shock the hell out of me. So they can all give their opinions on education in Cayman, but charity begins at home.
Well said 10:38am. Please RUN for office! If eligible that is. 🙂
We all have eyes…and see what is going on with kids…this is blimming obvious and must be fixed if Cayman is to survive and thrive
I have watched numerous debates in regards to the upcoming election. At each debate education was a topic, however, none of the candidates has addressed the real issue that is rampant in our schools, which is the lack of control over discipline and the lack of accountability put on parents for their kids behavior.
I get that this is not an attractive sound bite during election, but somebody got to spell out the truth! A lot of voters may not want to hear that because they have been led to believe that they have no responsibility when it comes to their kids education, but a lot of other voters would like to see that students who lack discipline and appropriate behavior and their parents are held responsible cause everyone at school (teachers, staff and motivated kids) are suffering the consequences of those kids who are out of control
Why aren’t the handful of out of control children placed in programs specifically designed to help those children. Why are they left to run amok in the regular education classroom, where everyone suffers, and learning is hindered. For the amount of money we spend, on crappy results, we should have quality intervention programs in place.
Because silly, it is not a hand-full; it is the flipping majority!
You see the problem? We don’t have a few bad apples; we only have a few GOOD apples. Please don’t take offence, if we are to fix the issues we must first be willing to accept responsibility as parents, teachers, facilitators etc.
10:14am hit the nail on the head. No politician, ever, is going to commit political suicide by talking the truth when it comes to education. Parents are the issue with regards to poor behavior and declining academia.
Some parents aren’t fit to be parents. They neglect their children, by not feeding them 3 proper meals a day, which includes snacks in between; send them to school on an empty stomach, dirty and torn uniform etc. and not having slept much the night before.
Some girls are not even taught about their menstrual cycle and accidents happen at school and the teachers and facilitators have to deal with it!
Parents are the problem, or should I say lack of proper parental guidance.
I have seen first hand, single mothers who have more children than they can count, come to the school completely done-up; nails done, hair done, brand-new car…..whilst their child is starving, wearing a worn and torn uniform and is expected to be an A student.
Why are you sending your child to school with an IPHONE but no lunch?
This sick and disturbing cycle which only puts a strain on the entire society, must stop!!!!
You write “For the amount of money we spend, on crappy results, we should get better quality intervention programs in place”. You don’t spend anything on government education! I send my kids to a private school, where discipline is not an issue, and pay the EXACT same duty and govt fees as you do. Nothing is going to change until people sending their children to Govt school invest their time and attention on their children’s education. You have to show your kids you care and push them to behave well and apply themselves.
If you truly believe that we are only dealing with a handful of kids who are causing issues at school, I suggest you go one day and stand outside around the back of John Gray and observe what is going on there. It’s truly frightening. As long as we as a country continue to put our heads in the sand and get offended that people are telling us the truth, I don’t care how many fancy buildings you build or how expensive the teaching staff is – NOTHING will change.
This is absolutely abysmal. We continue to ignore the social failings at the “home level” for the 62% of students that are failing to meet the required minimum performance standard. At some point we need to look at the permissive neglect and inter-generational attitudes that hold our kids back to become future crime problems. Our candidate discussion should be on the topic of birth control use and availability rather than “school” or “teacher” failings. The right-wing church zealots that influence the restricted availability of birth control should bear the social cost of creating generations of unwanted/emotionally abused and intellectually-stunted children. These kids are the demographic most prone to lashing out against the machine that has failed them – whether it be dirt bike wheelies, gang affiliation, robberies, and/or the continuing cycle of unplanned teen pregnancies.
Legalize abortion…
For a little place that has probably spent close to $1,000,000,000 (yes that’s billion with a big big “B”) on public education over the past forty years (including over $100,000,000 on a single high school campus and an annual budget of more $30,000,000) we have very little to show for it.
Of course, no one is accountable or responsible for this mess and showy ribbon cuttings are the only solution as far as the politicos and civil servants are concerned.
The uncaring parents and shameless society without expectations is to blame.
That money does not go to teachers, but you can find administrators and presidents and supervisors at all levels living in luxury,buying new cars every few years, maxing out their health benefits, and traveling galore to conferences, building contracts to their buddies and spreading the wealth to their middle-management cronies so they can I keep it going and ignore the very teachers that are on the front lines..
Please just offer every Caymanian student in households earning less than $100,000 p.a. voucher for $10,000 to spend at any licensed private school that will accept them in the Cayman Islands. Make that quality education available to all, and then concentrate on helping the students left in Government Schools to raise their standards and help with special needs. There will be lots of extra money because right now Government is spending much more than $10,000 per student.
Perhaps the government can explain why they declined the Bill and Melinda Gates offer to take over the management and operation of Government Schools, for free.
9.35am Could you supply us with proof of this offer and Government’s rejection.
Bottom line: no matter how good an education system reform strategy is, it has to have buy-in and be implemented properly over time. Problem: if you don’t have strong, decisive, effective leadership that takes a long-term view and understands that they have to bite the bullet, take action and stick with it long after a 4 year government cycle, then it just won’t work. It is all achievable, but not without the right leadership and willing (and qualified) team to get it done. And whilst the politicians and civil servants are chasing their tails, the children (and society) continue to suffer.
I don’t think the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has anything to do with public schools, but if they are interested in a venture in the Cayman Islands I will offer myself up for adoption.
Tara we told you stop following the PPM now you have become an enormous failure time for West Bay to vote your @$$ out
Main Man I guess she faied to maintakn the UDP standards. But wait that is a good thing since voters rejected those standards in 2013.
You read the bit where it says the exam pass rate is twice what it was in 2012? So whilst the rate is still bad, and slipped 2% from last year, to say they have not maintained UDP standards is complete BS. They have improved on them by 100%. No fan of the governments education program, but try and stick to facts instead of just making stuff up.
