Ed department defends decline in results

(CNS): Despite the declines in the overall performance of students in the last academic year, education officials say statistics continue to show a positive trend over time, with increases in some core subject areas. At the high school level, there has been a massive improvement in science since 2014, when just 17.8% of students passed that subject, to 2016 when it increased significantly to more than 55%.

CNS accepts that an error was made when it reported on the information as a result of our own internal mix-up regarding when these figures were first published. We do not dispute the Department of Education Services’ claims that the document has been publicly available for several weeks, though we have been unable to establish how widely accessible the report has been.

Responding to CNS enquiries about the results, the education department stated that the report identifies improvements in student performance at the primary level but accepted that they are not yet meeting their Cognitive Abilities Test (CAT) predictors in the areas of English and mathematics. Officials also said that Year 11 students are not yet meeting their CAT predictors, though they are being met by the end of Year 12, which is the end of secondary education.

The education department also stated that the poor performance in mathematics had been seen throughout the Caribbean region in 2016. According to the Caribbean Examinations Council, there was a 13-point decline in performance in mathematics, with 44% of entries achieving acceptable grades this year compared with 57% in 2015.

Local education officials said that with the development of an annual Plan of Action, the Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services are prioritising continued improvement in student outcomes. They said they will be analysing examination results, including supporting documentation from examination boards identifying areas for improvement. Action plans are also being developed and implemented by schools as next steps using this information.

The education department said it continues to identify and address barriers to student learning and is focusing on the early identification of gaps in student learning to close those gaps and build capacity at all levels of the system.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Education, Local News