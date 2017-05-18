Driver facing DUI charge after morning smash

(CNS): A woman who wrapped her car around a light pole on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway at 10:00 Thursday morning has been taken into custody after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Despite flipping her vehicle after colliding with the CUC pole close to Nelson Quay, she was uninjured but the car and pole were both damaged. Police said that the road was open but motorists were asked to take care in the area as the CUC pole was being replaced.

Category: Local News