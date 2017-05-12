Double killer gets 28-year life term
(CNS): Trevino Bodden, who is serving a life sentence for killing two brothers in East End in 2006 after a fight in which he was badly beaten, was given a 28 year minimum tariff in a conditional release ruling by Justice Alex Henderson in court Friday. Bodden was just 21 years old when he murdered Bernard Scott (a.k.a. ‘Chicken Bone’) and his brother Renold Pearson in circumstances that the judge described as a loss of control and “sufficiently uncommon” provocation to mitigate the standard 30 year tariff provided in the Conditional Release Law.
There has never been specific evidence about the fight that started between Bodden and Scott, but witnesses at his trial testified that Bodden had been very badly beaten and humiliated by Scott before he fled and returned minutes later armed with a handgun, asking, “Who the bad man is?” before he shot Scott. When his brother called out to Bodden, “What you do my brother?” and ran towards him, Bodden replied, “You too, pussy hole!” before shooting him as well.
The judge said the provocation went beyond minimal or trivial and caused a loss of control that led Bodden into an “ungoverned rage” at the time he killed his victims. Justice Henderson, who was the judge at the trial which took place a year after the killing, said that he had offered the jury the option to consider manslaughter because of the level of provocation.
However, the jury returned a verdict of murder on both counts and Bodden was given a mandatory life sentence in November 2007. Although Bodden has served more than ten years in prison already, the Conditional Release Law does not allow the judges handing down retrospective tariffs to take the behaviour of prisoners into account. Justice Henderson said he felt that this prohibition was a “reason for caution” as this does not appear in the similar UK legislation dealing with life terms.
Six lifers have been released from HMP Northward since Bodden was convicted and began serving his full life term. Only one was serving time for a double murder and he had served 29 years before he was released on licence by the governor. Bodden had argued that because of those releases, he had a legitimate expectation of being released early too, but the judge disagreed that any pattern had been established by the governor’s releases.
In the end, although the judge accepted the crown’s argument that the murder of two people that night was an aggravating factor, considering all of the other circumstances in Bodden’s case, Henderson handed down a 28 year minimum term.
Taking Bodden’s remand time into consideration as well, he will face the Conditional Release Board at the end of 2034, when the members at that time will consider whether he should be released on licence or not, based on his rehabilitation and any continued risk to the community.
It’s funny how we quote the Bible when it’s convenient…old testament does say eye for an eye but if you believe Jesus Christ is your lord and savior…died for our sins then you would know his teachings were of forgiving our neighbor but in the accordance with the laws of man. With that said I believe Judge Henderson did a great job that was fair and just. (Kinda remind me of another fair and just judge we once had…Judge Hayle) He even gave the people of our island to show their Christian values and they failed as he gave them a chance to past down a lesser and still just sentencing. Where was the forgiveness of our people that we say are Christian based?
Funny is an understatement. The bible also says : Pslams 137 : 9 – Blessed shall he be who takes your little ones and dashes them against the rocks.
Where is the Christian values pertaining to the Lord Jesus Christ blessing those who dash babies against rocks?
What a total lack of respect for the victims and their families. 28yearsis so wrong it should have been at lease 50 Years. Screw human rights, if you take a life you should expect for yours to go as well.
You obviously haven’t tried sitting in a room for 28 years. The man is a hero in his own right. And the judge’s intelligence is light years ahead of your dumb ego.
The bible says a life for a life
The bible also says women are not permitted to teach or assume authority over a man.
Then i guess this guy needs an extra life.
There are those of us who prefer to read the NEW testament.
All of them fine products of Caymanian parenting in East End and of course they went through our school system where you can imagine what fine positive students they were. Blame it all on the teachers and the education system, right?
And exactly what are you implying? Does not matter what kind of “fine parenting” you put down in ANY district, a person will do as he/she pleases. Don’t blame parenting nor the school system, blame the individual because at that age I’m sure he knew right from wrong. This young man did wrong and now he will face the consequences. Most murderers are from my very own district of West Bay whom also go through our school system. Wonder what kind of fine parenting goes on down here? Don’t be so quick to point fingers at parents if you didn’t live in the same household.
Amen. Ignorance is bliss indeed.
Bad man a bad man fool is a fool
Throw away the key. Don’t need that in society.
too many ypung lives lost over [email protected] tsk😨…..good to see justice henderson back though….as a caymanian, i feel he is a fair and thorough judge. actually, a wonderful judge😊
