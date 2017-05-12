Double killer gets 28-year life term

(CNS): Trevino Bodden, who is serving a life sentence for killing two brothers in East End in 2006 after a fight in which he was badly beaten, was given a 28 year minimum tariff in a conditional release ruling by Justice Alex Henderson in court Friday. Bodden was just 21 years old when he murdered Bernard Scott (a.k.a. ‘Chicken Bone’) and his brother Renold Pearson in circumstances that the judge described as a loss of control and “sufficiently uncommon” provocation to mitigate the standard 30 year tariff provided in the Conditional Release Law.

There has never been specific evidence about the fight that started between Bodden and Scott, but witnesses at his trial testified that Bodden had been very badly beaten and humiliated by Scott before he fled and returned minutes later armed with a handgun, asking, “Who the bad man is?” before he shot Scott. When his brother called out to Bodden, “What you do my brother?” and ran towards him, Bodden replied, “You too, pussy hole!” before shooting him as well.

The judge said the provocation went beyond minimal or trivial and caused a loss of control that led Bodden into an “ungoverned rage” at the time he killed his victims. Justice Henderson, who was the judge at the trial which took place a year after the killing, said that he had offered the jury the option to consider manslaughter because of the level of provocation.

However, the jury returned a verdict of murder on both counts and Bodden was given a mandatory life sentence in November 2007. Although Bodden has served more than ten years in prison already, the Conditional Release Law does not allow the judges handing down retrospective tariffs to take the behaviour of prisoners into account. Justice Henderson said he felt that this prohibition was a “reason for caution” as this does not appear in the similar UK legislation dealing with life terms.

Six lifers have been released from HMP Northward since Bodden was convicted and began serving his full life term. Only one was serving time for a double murder and he had served 29 years before he was released on licence by the governor. Bodden had argued that because of those releases, he had a legitimate expectation of being released early too, but the judge disagreed that any pattern had been established by the governor’s releases.

In the end, although the judge accepted the crown’s argument that the murder of two people that night was an aggravating factor, considering all of the other circumstances in Bodden’s case, Henderson handed down a 28 year minimum term.

Taking Bodden’s remand time into consideration as well, he will face the Conditional Release Board at the end of 2034, when the members at that time will consider whether he should be released on licence or not, based on his rehabilitation and any continued risk to the community.

