Dog survives after being set on fire
(CNS): The police are investigating an incident of animal cruelty in North Side on Saturday that may have been committed by a child. A report was made to the RCIPS on the afternoon of 13 May that a dog had been set on fire at a house in Old Man Bay. Officers responded to the location and gathered information from those in the area, but said they could not find the dog. Volunteers from the Cayman Islands Humane Society also arrived to help with the search. The dog was located several hours later.
The police said they were informed that although the dog was badly burned, it is still alive and is being treated. It appears that the mixed-breed pit bull was pregnant and had been taken to the vet by someone connected to the family of the owners. Witnesses are claiming that a young boy was responsible for burning the dog’s abdomen.
The authorities have faced criticisms in recent times for a perceived lack of enforcement and sanction in cases of animal cruelty. Despite hundreds of reports being made about cruelty to animals, prosecutions are rare and even when they happened, punishments are not believed to be sufficient to be a deterrent.
In a recent rare case, which took seven years to go through the system, a local man from North Side, who was tried last year but not sentenced until March 2017, was “confined to his home” after he was found guilty of abandoning tethered animals on farm land and leaving them to starve to death in the hot sun.
Anyone with information on this latest case is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
The “local man from North Side” mentioned for dreadful cruelty to animals resulting in their deaths happens to be the brother of a PPM minister of government. Why did it take seven years to process his case?
Sadly animal cruelty is a cultural stain that appears to have no end. From dogs, cats and wild birds to dolphins and endangered turtles, Caymans record on cruelty is wide open for all to see.
Please let us know how it is in the Heaven that you ran away from…
Why is there no equivalent of the RSPCA or similar enforcement agency with the power to enter property, seize animals and charge the sick f%^&(ing a$%*(&^les
I don’t think there is any “perceived lack of enforcement”, there IS an ABSOLUTE LACK OF ENFORCEMENT from the police as well as DOA, who are too busy doing everything else but trying to save these poor animals from the actions of this sick person or investigating the number of complaints that they have received over the years. Just ask any one of the many volunteers who are trying to save these poor animals and you will quickly find out that there are is no response from those who could help these animals. Just speaking yesterday about this case with a very dedicated volunteer and she says she can’t even get DOA to answer the phone let alone do anything about a report of abuse. Things have not changed there in 10 years as I tried to make a report then and they couldn’t organize themselves enough to go out and check on this poor animal, not even from 9-5. I soon realized that I was on my own and helped him. That’s the kind of caring these animals get from those in a position of authority. Hope none of them have animals as I would pity the poor things.
Disgusting.
“The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” – So says Mahatma Gandhi :))
Just one problem, there is clear evidence that we in the West torture cows, pigs, and chickens in our slaughter houses. We justify the torture for a major economic reason 🙂
So we’re all to be judged!
