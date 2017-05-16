Dog survives after being set on fire

(CNS): The police are investigating an incident of animal cruelty in North Side on Saturday that may have been committed by a child. A report was made to the RCIPS on the afternoon of 13 May that a dog had been set on fire at a house in Old Man Bay. Officers responded to the location and gathered information from those in the area, but said they could not find the dog. Volunteers from the Cayman Islands Humane Society also arrived to help with the search. The dog was located several hours later.

The police said they were informed that although the dog was badly burned, it is still alive and is being treated. It appears that the mixed-breed pit bull was pregnant and had been taken to the vet by someone connected to the family of the owners. Witnesses are claiming that a young boy was responsible for burning the dog’s abdomen.

The authorities have faced criticisms in recent times for a perceived lack of enforcement and sanction in cases of animal cruelty. Despite hundreds of reports being made about cruelty to animals, prosecutions are rare and even when they happened, punishments are not believed to be sufficient to be a deterrent.

In a recent rare case, which took seven years to go through the system, a local man from North Side, who was tried last year but not sentenced until March 2017, was “confined to his home” after he was found guilty of abandoning tethered animals on farm land and leaving them to starve to death in the hot sun.

Anyone with information on this latest case is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police