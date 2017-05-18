Dive operator takes on first ever local divemaster

(CNS): After thirty years of teaching over a hundred young locals to dive, Red Sail Sports has finally seen one young Caymanian go all the way through to become a divemaster. Lej Batiste (18) is the first Caymanian to complete his divemaster certification through the company’s dive programme since it started in Grand Cayman three decades ago. Red Sail Operations Manager Rod McDowall said he was “very proud of what young Lej has achieved in a short period of time” and hoping that Batiste may be able to tempt other young Caymanians into a career in dive tourism.

The need to attract local workers into the tourism sector has been a major talking point during the current election campaign and the idea that there are nowhere near enough local people on the front-line of our tourism product has been a growing concern over the last decade.

But McDowall told CNS that it was not for a want of trying to persuade young Caymanians that the industry holds many possibilities. Batiste has a “very bright future”, the Red Sail boss said, and he hopes he will be a good example for others. “We have already taken him to one of the high school career days to speak and let students know what he has and is doing. That was well received so we hope to use him to mentor more going forward.”

The fact that it has taken the company thirty years to get a young local through the programme raises a lot of questions but McDowall said Red Sail has persistently tried.

“We have literally certified over a hundred local youngsters over the years through school programs and such,” he said but he has been disappointed that so few have wanted to go any further and become divemasters and instructors, given that Cayman is “one of the best scuba locations on the planet”. He said that in the early days of the industry, many of the underwater staff and business owners were Caymanians but as the islands developed and the economy grew, diving slipped off the radar.

“There are many Caymanians that have made diving and the marine environment their careers, as can be seen at the DoE, but for some reason it did not flourish in the dive industry,” McDowall said, admitting that competing with well paid careers in the air-conditioning and working nine to five can be hard if people don’t have a passion for diving.

“Many of those we have certified see it more as a sport or hobby, and have pursued careers in other fields,” he said. “Diving is one of those careers that a love and passion for what you do is vital. It is hot and hard work when you are not underwater guiding or teaching guests. Entry level wages are nothing to write home about, but they certainly improve with tenure and growth of skills, be it in boatmanship or management.”

McDowall said the firm has attracted young Caymanians in other areas of the business, with locals working on the catamarans and the beach, and they will continue trying to attract young divers by working with the schools, CIFEC and the School of Hospitality Studies. The company will soon be releasing details of two in-house, full-time working scholarships in the dive and watersports field to see if that gets some attention.

But he said Cayman remains one of the few nations that has an oversupply of positions available in this sector. While many people are coming from other countries with all sorts of career experiences and other qualifications that just want to work in the dive field, McDowall said it has proved a “struggle to find the new generation of ‘career divers’ from our own shores”.

This is what makes Batiste a rare but important ambassador for the industry. He joined Red Sail Sports as an intern from CIFEC and after his first dive less than two years ago was hooked. He worked with Red Sail Sports two days a week, unpaid, around his school schedule and sometimes at weekends. When his work placement ended, he asked for a job.

Given a summer temp spot he earned a full-time offer and continued his dive training until he qualified. Planing to return to college in September to study marine conservation, Batiste will be continuing in the dive job and he is encouraging others to take a look at the sector .

He told Cayman Bottom Times that 71% of the world is underwater but 99% of people never get to see it. “I would like other Caymanians, my age and younger, to learn about their marine heritage and protect it for the future,” he said as he urged his peers to give diving a try.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Education, Jobs, Local News