Custom X-ray building on time and on budget

(CNS) Finance Minister Marco Archer had the giant scissors out this week to snip the ribbon and officially open the new building constructed to house the Customs Department’s $2.36 million critical mobile X-ray scanning truck that has been exposed to the elements for several years. Twelve months after construction began, the new $1.3 million building was finished on time and on budget. Located on Portland Road, the first new customs building in 23 years covers 3,000 sq. ft. and is next to the Port Authority’s Cargo Distribution Centre.

“This new facility will prolong the life of our scanner truck, which has been exposed to the elements since its acquisition,” said Collector of Customs Charles Clifford, as officials gathered at the new facility for the official opening.

“The new building will also provide state-of-the-art offices and facilities for our valuable staff who will work here and our customers. Additionally, the building is certified to Category 5 hurricane standard and will be used to ensure business continuity in the event that our headquarters and any other customs operational centre become inoperable for any reason.”

Planned and designed by the Public Works Department to customs’ specifications, the building will provide space for Customs Freight Security Initiative Section as well as the Container Processing and Inspection Unit and administrative offices. Alan Robinson from the PWD was project manager and Dean Scott the local contractor.

The mobile X-ray truck that the building will protect has proved to be an invaluable source since it was commissioned, a customs release stated. It has successfully prevented illegal firearms and other contraband from being imported, and stopped the export of stolen goods from robberies and burglaries, explained Clifford. The machine also helps confirm that the content of containers matches importers’ declarations.

As he wielded his giant scissors, Archer said, “Not only will revenue collection be enhanced thanks to the new facility, but customers will get better service. I applaud the collector of customs and all his staff, PWD staff and the private contractor for their collective efforts in making this facility a reality.”

Financial Secretary and Chief Officer in the Ministry, Kenneth Jefferson, also applauded all those involved to make sure the costly machine.

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Customs